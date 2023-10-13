Kevin Afghani is the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Advertisement

The new voice actor for both Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder has revealed himself.

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Afghani has announced he is the new voices, saying he’s “Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom!”. Nintendo has also confirmed Kevin as the voice to The Verge.

Afghani’s credits list is that of a relative newcomer with only a handful of roles previously. Past roles include playing Arnold in Genshin Impact and Raditz in Dragon Ball R&R.

In late August, Nintendo announced that Charles Martinet would no longer be the voice of Mario, Luigi and others from now on. Charles would instead become Mario Ambassador, a role that not even he knew what would entail at the time.

At the time, Nintendo also didn’t reveal who would be the new voice of Mario in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Nintendo instead said that the new actor would be revealed in the credits of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

That is until this week when a voice cast list was allegedly leaked. The list didn’t attribute anyone to any specific role, which caused many other outlets to just run with who they thought were Mario and Luigi and others in the cast.

Image: Kevin Afgani website