The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie is getting a fully restored 4K release in 2024

The original 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie will go down in history as a lot of things. It made Nintendo never want to make another Mario movie for nearly 30 years, it’s creation and filming seemed like a complete mess and yet despite all this – it still has a soft spot in people’s hearts.

Next year the movie is getting its biggest home media release ever with an all new 4K restoration and transfer on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The whole movie has been rescanned from the 35mm print, there’s also a brand new remixed 5.1 audio track as well. Even the trailer has been rescanned, there’s multiples new commentaries, trailers, archival footage – it’s a lot even in the standard disc release.

But to take it even further there’s two more limited editions as well with a bunch of new material included.

Here’s the three versions that will be available in January 2024, they’re only releasing through Umbrella Entertainment.

Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary (4K UHD + Blu-Ray) (1993) – $59.95AUD – Link

Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (3 Disc – 4K UHD + 2 Blu-Rays +Book +Artcards +Slipcase +Rigid Case) – $110AUD – Link

TRUST THE FUNGUS – Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (3 Disc – 4K UHD + 2 Blu-Rays +Books +Film Cell +Posters +Stickers +Artcards +Slipcase +Rigid Case) – $150 – Link

Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the TRUST THE FUNGUS – Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition includes:

A brand new 4K restoration from original camera negative

Over 250 page hardback bound book including a host of production materials, interviews and artwork

Over 200 page bound book of scripts including early drafts

Genuine Super Mario Bros. film cell in collectable case

Replica A6 1993 34 page Souvenir magazine

Classic artwork designed outer rigid slipcase

Classic artwork design slipcase

8 replica lobby cards

2 x A3 reversible posters featuring UK, Australian, Thai and Japanese original posters

Sticker sheet

Limited Edition numbered release

DISC 1 4K UHD100 Feature

NEW! Feature film from brand new 4K master

NEW! Audio Commentary with Parker Bennett (screenwriter)

NEW! Audio Commentary with Fred Caruso (co-producer) and David L. Snyder (production designer)

NEW! Audio Commentary with Jeff Goodwin (key makeup artist), Mark McCoy (special effects crew) and Craig Edwards (production assistant)

NEW! Audio Commentary with Steven Applebaum & Richard Hoss (Super Mario Bros. The Movie archivists)

NEW! Newly restored 4K deleted scenes

NEW! Newly restored 4K Ain’t No Game trailer

NEW! Newly restored 4K I’ve Got The Power trailer

DISC 2 Blu-ray Feature

NEW! Feature film from brand new 4K master

NEW! Audio Commentary with Parker Bennett (screenwriter)

NEW! Audio Commentary with Fred Caruso (co-producer) and David L. Snyder (production designer)

NEW! Audio Commentary with Jeff Goodwin (key makeup artist), Mark McCoy (special effects crew) and Craig Edwards (production assistant)

NEW! Audio Commentary with Steven Applebaum & Richard Hoss (Super Mario Bros. The Movie archivists)

NEW! Newly restored deleted scenes

NEW! Newly restored Ain’t No Game trailer

NEW! Newly restored I’ve Got The Power trailer

DISC 3 Blu-ray Extras