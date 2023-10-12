21
The 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie is getting a fully restored 4K release in 2024

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 12, 2023
The original 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie will go down in history as a lot of things. It made Nintendo never want to make another Mario movie for nearly 30 years, it’s creation and filming seemed like a complete mess and yet despite all this – it still has a soft spot in people’s hearts.

Next year the movie is getting its biggest home media release ever with an all new 4K restoration and transfer on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The whole movie has been rescanned from the 35mm print, there’s also a brand new remixed 5.1 audio track as well. Even the trailer has been rescanned, there’s multiples new commentaries, trailers, archival footage – it’s a lot even in the standard disc release.

But to take it even further there’s two more limited editions as well with a bunch of new material included.

Here’s the three versions that will be available in January 2024, they’re only releasing through Umbrella Entertainment.

Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary (4K UHD + Blu-Ray) (1993) – $59.95AUD – Link

Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (3 Disc – 4K UHD + 2 Blu-Rays +Book +Artcards +Slipcase +Rigid Case) – $110AUD – Link

TRUST THE FUNGUS – Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (3 Disc – 4K UHD + 2 Blu-Rays +Books +Film Cell +Posters +Stickers +Artcards +Slipcase +Rigid Case) – $150 Link

Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the TRUST THE FUNGUS – Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition includes:

  • A brand new 4K restoration from original camera negative
  • Over 250 page hardback bound book including a host of production materials, interviews and artwork
  • Over 200 page bound book of scripts including early drafts
  • Genuine Super Mario Bros. film cell in collectable case
  • Replica A6 1993 34 page Souvenir magazine
  • Classic artwork designed outer rigid slipcase
  • Classic artwork design slipcase
  • 8 replica lobby cards
  • 2 x A3 reversible posters featuring UK, Australian, Thai and Japanese original posters
  • Sticker sheet
  • Limited Edition numbered release

DISC 1 4K UHD100 Feature

  • NEW! Feature film from brand new 4K master
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Parker Bennett (screenwriter)
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Fred Caruso (co-producer) and David L. Snyder (production designer)
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Jeff Goodwin (key makeup artist), Mark McCoy (special effects crew) and Craig Edwards (production assistant)
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Steven Applebaum & Richard Hoss (Super Mario Bros. The Movie archivists)
  • NEW! Newly restored 4K deleted scenes
  • NEW! Newly restored 4K Ain’t No Game trailer
  • NEW! Newly restored 4K I’ve Got The Power trailer

DISC 2 Blu-ray Feature

  • NEW! Feature film from brand new 4K master
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Parker Bennett (screenwriter)
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Fred Caruso (co-producer) and David L. Snyder (production designer)
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Jeff Goodwin (key makeup artist), Mark McCoy (special effects crew) and Craig Edwards (production assistant)
  • NEW! Audio Commentary with Steven Applebaum & Richard Hoss (Super Mario Bros. The Movie archivists)
  • NEW! Newly restored deleted scenes
  • NEW! Newly restored Ain’t No Game trailer
  • NEW! Newly restored I’ve Got The Power trailer

DISC 3 Blu-ray Extras

  • NEW! Newly restored workprint in HD
  • NEW! Storyboard to Screen animatics
  • NEW! Academic Featurettes
    • Katabasis: From Damsel to Goddess
    • Anarcho-Dino-Sado Chic: The Fashion of Dinohattan
    • The Hero Moment: Super Mario, Superhero
    • (D)evolution, Dystopia, and Trusting the Fungus 
  • NEW! Spike & Iggy Revolutionary Rap music video restored with new music composed by Richard Edson
  • NEW! Anti-Koopa protest music video
  • NEW! Collection of archival Japanese trailers
  • NEW! Collection of archival commercials
  • This Ain’t No Video Game Featurette (55mins)
  • ‘Making Of’ Featurette (25mins)
  • Original electronic press kit with cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage
  • Galleries: Stills, storyboards and concepts

