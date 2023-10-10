578
Here are the LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming in March 2024

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 10, 2023
Last week we got a little tease, now we’ve got a full look at all the LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming. They’re all due on March 1st, 2024. The first set starts at just $20 to the most expensive at $120.

All of the sets can be joined together to make a sort of Main Street, but also some of the elements like window frames can be swapped between buildings to customise how your little town looks – just like in the game.

Alongside the sets are brand new moulded minifigures of a selection of Animal Crossing characters. Each set has one or two different characters.

Here’s the sets from cheapest to most expensive;

Julian’s Birthday – $19.99 – Link

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities$29.99 – Link

Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – $39.99 – Link

Isabelle’s House Visit – $69.99 – Link

Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House – $119.99 – Link

