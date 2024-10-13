0

Vookcast #273: Rating for some good news

by Team VooksOctober 13, 2024
Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the a new change to Aussie classifications that have proven to be quite controversial.

They also take a look at a few newly-announced remasters, a very predictable lawsuit, the Nintendo Museum, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that probably doesn’t go the way you expect it.

Relevant stories

Socials

Find Vooks on social media, support the show and buy merch. As always please leave us a review if you enjoy the show on your favourite place to get podcasts.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment