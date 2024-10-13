Vookcast #273: Rating for some good news
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the a new change to Aussie classifications that have proven to be quite controversial.
They also take a look at a few newly-announced remasters, a very predictable lawsuit, the Nintendo Museum, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that probably doesn’t go the way you expect it.
Relevant stories
- Nintendo Museum
- Freedom Wars
- Legacy of Kain
- Lunar
- Nintendo sues Palworld
- SNES games
- F-Zero NSO
- Classification
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
- Luke: @renderman7 on Threads
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
- Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
