Nintendo adds four more SNES games onto Switch Online

Advertisement

It has been a bit since Nintendo released some Nintendo Switch Online games for players, but that has changed, as four more Super Nintendo games are available today, well technically one Super Nintendo and three Super Famicom.

The games in available now are:

BATTLETOADS DOUBLE DRAGON

Big Run

COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE

Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shūgō!

If the name Cosmo Gang The Puzzle sounds unfamiliar, but the game looks familiar, that is because it was rebranded as Pac-Attack outside of Japan.

The inclusion of Battletoads Double Dragon is just the latest Rare made game to be included in the service, which can only hope does not stop any time soon.