Aussie Government announces Loot Box and Gambling content classification changes

The Australian Government has announced changes to the way video games are classified in Australia. Starting from September 22nd, 2024, two new rules will apply to games that include “in-game purchases with an element of chance,” such as loot boxes, and games that feature “simulated gambling,” like casino games.

The first change is that any game with in-game purchases involving an element of chance will now be rated a minimum of M (not recommended for children under 15 years of age). This would include games like Fortnite and Apex Legends obviously, but even innocuous titles like Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would fall under this classification.

The second change relates to simulated gambling. Any amount of simulated gambling will automatically earn a game an R18+ rating (restricted to adults 18 years and over). For example, games like Pokémon Red and Blue, which feature the Game Corner with slot machines, or even Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, which includes Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, would receive an R18+ rating. However, a game featuring a non-interactive slot machine or other casino like setups would not be affected; only interactive machines count under this rule.

In-game purchases linked to elements of chance: Video games where players can directly purchase loot boxes or other randomised rewards from the in-game shop using real world currency.

Video games where players can purchase loot boxes or other randomised rewards using in-game currency that has been purchased using real world currency.

Video games where players can purchase keys or other objects used to open loot boxes or other randomised rewards with either real world currency or in-game currency that can be purchased using real world currency. Simulated gambling: Social casino games that solely consist of simulated gambling activities such as slot machine simulators, roulette wheels or other age-restricted gambling or betting services.

Video games that have interactive activities such as slot machine simulators, roulette wheels or other age-restricted gambling or betting services as part of a broader game (e.g. a role-playing game (RPG) which features a slot machine that players can interact and play with).

Simulated gambling activities in video games must not provide rewards that can be redeemed for real world currency or traded to other players in-game for real world currency. Examples of games that are not likely to be captured by the new changes: In-game purchases linked to elements of chance: Video games with chance-based mechanics or rewards but no way to directly or indirectly use real world currency to obtain rewards are not intended to be captured. Simulated gambling: Video games which feature casino settings, imagery or themes but do not allow players to engage or interact with gambling activities are not intended to be captured.

Fortunately, these changes will only apply to games classified from September 22nd, 2024, onward. Games already released will not need to be reclassified unless they become “unclassified through revocation or modification.”

More information is available via the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) who have a fact sheet and FAQ available.