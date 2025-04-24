The Aussie My Nintendo Store crashed after Switch 2 preorders opened, back up now

Advertisement

Update: 9:31pm AEST: The site appears to be back and we’ve placed an order, and seen others do the same. Fingers crossed it holds.

Thanks to everyone for your patience. Our maintenance is complete, and you can now access My Nintendo Store. — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) April 24, 2025

Update 8:23pm AEST: After coming back, and then going down again Nintendo Australia has posted the following message as the site enters maintenance again.

My Nintendo Store is currently down for unscheduled maintenance. We apologise for the inconvenience, and will provide an update when maintenance is complete. — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) April 24, 2025

Original Story: If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting all day for Nintendo to go live with Nintendo Switch 2 preorders on the My Nintendo Store here in Australia. The store is also the only place to pick up a Nintendo GameCube controller and other Nintendo accessories you can’t get anywhere else.

Minutes after 6pm AEST, the site went live, everyone tried to log in — and it all fell apart, with people reporting a litany of issues including 504 errors, authentication failures, and things just not loading at all.

After about 25 minutes, Nintendo pulled the plug and the maintenance page returned. As of 6:46pm AEST, the site is still down and we’re waiting to hear from Nintendo about when it’ll be back.

We’ll keep this story updated until we hear more, or get back into the store.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders have been available at other retailers since the console was revealed earlier this month, so not everyone is relying on a preorder through the My Nintendo Store. However, the store does have exclusive access to the Nintendo GameCube controller, which requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to purchase. Extra dock sets, a carry case, and the Street Fighter amiibo are also currently exclusive to the store.