Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered coming to Switch this December

Aspyr has announced that Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered is finally happening after a long wait. This has been rumored and leaked for so long, so it’s great to have official confirmation.

Like most Aspyr releases, the game has been updated graphically, but you can also switch back to the original graphics if you prefer. It is the first time these games have been on a Nintendo system, but the fourth game in the series Blood Omen 2 was last seen on the GameCube back in 2002.

The collection will be released on December 10th, 2024.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Legacy of Kain™: Soul Reaver with Legacy of Kain™: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered. Immerse yourself in a timeless story of vampires, betrayal and revenge as you traverse the hauntingly beautiful land of Nosgoth in higher fidelity than ever before. Experience these epic adventures your way, with the ability to toggle on-the-fly between the games’ original visuals and remastered graphics, as well as switch between a new modern control scheme and classic controls.

Key Features: