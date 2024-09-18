Nintendo files lawsuit against Palworld creators
Nintendo, along with The Pokémon Company, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair Inc., the developers of Palworld. Can’t imagine why.
Nintendo states that the lawsuit “seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the defendant, infringes multiple patent rights.”
Palworld, released earlier this year, became super popular. However, many of the concepts in the game and the monsters within it are very similar to existing Pokémon—like a “we have Pokémon at home” situation.
“Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights, including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years.”
We’ll be following this one closely.