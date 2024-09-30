Everyone is here: All the characters on the Nintendo Museum mural

Advertisement

The Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan, opens to the general public on October 2nd, 2024. However, last week, several media representatives and influencers were able to gain early access during a special event, giving us an exclusive look inside the building.

There are many exciting things to see and do, but one highlight stood out—a gigantic, paneled mural along one of the walls. The mural features a grid of Nintendo characters, 31 panels wide and 11 panels tall. While there are numerous panels featuring Mario, Link, and Zelda, there are also some deep cuts into Nintendo’s history (and Deep Cut characters as well). The individual tiles appear to be removable, suggesting that Nintendo may add or remove characters over time. It’s a pretty great selection.

When Famitsu took the below photo, we knew we had to recreate it and have some fun figuring out who everyone was.

One of the photos we had to work from, credit to Famitsu.com

However, there are some notable omissions, including characters from Advance Wars, Golden Sun, 1080° Snowboarding, Wave Race, and other Mario sports titles aside from Golf and Tennis. The mural also excludes anything not entirely Nintendo-owned or originally created by the company.

So everyone can know who is who, we decided to recreate it and track down all the artwork used on the mural and recreate it. Many of the character renders are modern and easily accessible, but others required a deep dive. For instance, the Slippy Toad render was only available on the original Japanese Star Fox 64 website, making it the hardest to track down and the lowest-resolution piece we found. Additionally, some characters from Famicom Detective Club and other Famicom Disk System games lacked high-quality artwork. The Nintendogs artwork as well, well they’re DS screenshots, and they’re very low resolution.

Uncompressed version download (3440px x 1440px, 5.6MB)

Full credit to Luke for compiling the graphics and entire team for trying to dig up all the artwork. If you’re going to take the image and rehost it, please link back to Vooks.

Nintendo Museum opens October 2nd, 2024 and tickets are available now, although you still need to go into a ballot to try and get a slot.

First Row

Mr. Sandman, Bald Bull, and Super Macho Man (Punch-Out series)

Metroid (Metroid series)

Bowser Jr. (Super Mario series)

Various Pikmin (Pikmin Series)

Various Pikmin (Pikmin Series)

Various Pikmin (Pikmin Series)

Lumalee (Super Mario series)

Metaknight (Kirby series)

Princess Zelda (The Legend of Zelda series)

Guardian (The Legend of Zelda series)

Callie and Marie (Splatoon series)

Waluigi (Super Mario series)

Metal Mario (Super Mario series)

Donkey Kong (Mario vs Donkey Kong series)

Fox McCloud (Starfox Series)

Fox McCloud (Starfox Series)

Wario face (WarioWare series)

Tanooki Mario (Super Mario series)

Toad (Super Mario series)

Various Shy Guys (Super Mario series)

Various Shy Guys (Super Mario series)

Spike (Super Mario series)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong series)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong series)

Slippy Toad (Star Fox series)

Chain Chomp (Super Mario series)

Excitebikes (Excitebike series)

Excitebikes (Excitebike series)

Propeller Mario (Super Mario series)

Princess Zelda (The Legend of Zelda series)

Row 2

Charizard (Pokémon series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Lottie (Animal Crossing series)

Mario and Luigi (Mario & Luigi series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pitcher (Famicom Baseball)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Tom Nook (Animal Crossing series)

Dr Kawashima (Brain Training series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Fox McCloud (Star Fox series)

Fox McCloud (Star Fox series)

Arwing (Star Fox series)

Luigi and Mario (Mario Kart series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Link with Minish Cap (The Legend of Zelda series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Ho-oh (Pokémon series)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong series)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong series)

Rosalina (Super Mario series)

Donkey Kong (Game and Watch)

Bowser (Super Mario series)

Mario (Mario vs Donkey Kong series)

Yoshi (Super Mario & Yoshi series)

Yoshi (Super Mario & Yoshi series)

Row 3

Wario (WarioWare series)

Wario (WarioWare series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Tanooki Mario (Super Mario series)

Chrom (Fire Emblem series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Kamek (Super Mario series)

Ayumi Tachibana (Famicom Detective Club series)

Daisy (Mario Tennis series)

Yoshi and Mario with Super Scope

Donkey Kong Jr (Donkey Kong series)

Dr Mario (Dr Mario series)

Elephant Mario (Super Mario series)

Ducks (Duck Hunt)

Bunny Mario (Super Mario series)

Link and Ciela (The Legend of Zelda series)

Pikmin attacking Bulborb (Pikmin series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Captain Falcon (F-Zero series)

Villager (Animal Crossing series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Stanley the Bugman (Game & Watch)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Yoshi (Yoshi series)

Yoshi (Yoshi series)

Yoshi (Yoshi series)

Row 4

Wario (WarioWare series)

Wario (WarioWare series)

Captain Toad (Super Mario series / Captain Toad)

Hockey players (Famicom Ice Hockey)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Sidestepper (Mario Bros series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Talking Flower (Super Mario series)

Marth (Fire Emblem series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Link and Epona (The Legend of Zelda series)

Duck Hunt Dog (Duck Hunt)

Yoshi (Yoshi series)

K.K. Slider (Animal Crossing series)

Venusaur (Pokémon series)

Dr. Lobe (Brain Academy series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Mario (Mario Kart series)

Ashley (WarioWare series)

Yoshi and Baby Mario (Yoshi series)

Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Mario (Mario Paint)

Row 5

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Ring Fit Trainee (Ring Fit Adventure)

Luigi (Luigi’s Mansion series)

Luigi (Luigi’s Mansion series)

Polterpup (Luigi’s Mansion series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Donbe (Shin Onigashima series)

Mr Saturn (Mother/Earthbound series)

Donkey and Diddy Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Lakitu (Super Mario series)

Shulk (Xenoblade Chronicles)

Ashley Mizuki Robins (Another Code series)

Bowser (Super Mario RPG)

Tanooki (Super Mario series)

Luigi (Super Mario series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Diddy Kong (Donkey Kong series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Mario and FLUDD (Super Mario series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

The Urban Champion (Urban Champion)

Row 6

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Mario (Mario Golf series)

Luigi (Luigi’s Mansion series)

Luigi (Luigi’s Mansion series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Luigi (Super Mario Maker series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Zelda (The Legend of Zelda series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Mario and Cappy (Super Mario series)

Timmy & Tommy (Animal Crossing series)

Timmy & Tommy (Animal Crossing series)

Ball (Game & Watch)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Pearl (Splatoon series)

Giga Bowser (Super Mario series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

A Wild Gunman (Wild Gunman)

Flying Mario (Super Mario series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Crossbow Training Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Row 7

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Blue, Yellow, Red Pikmin (Pikmin series)

Barbara the Bat (Daigasso! Band Brothers/Jam with the Band series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Pikachu (Pokémon series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Mario & Luma (Super Mario series)

DK Barrel (Donkey Kong series)

Foreman Spike (Wrecking Crew)

Timmy & Tommy (Animal Crossing series)

Timmy & Tommy (Animal Crossing series)

Paper Mario (Paper Mario series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Tennis Player (Famicom Tennis)

Mario (Mario Party series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Tingle (The Legend of Zelda series)

Poochy (Yoshi series)

Mario with Wonder flower (Super Mario series)

Ayumi Tachibana (Famicom Detective Club series)

Row 8

Mario Mini (Mario vs Donkey Kong series)

Octoling (Splatoon series)

Nana (Ice Climbers series)

Mario (Mario RPG series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Mario (Mario Bros series)

Dry Bones (Super Mario series)

Boo (Super Mario series)

Mario (Mario Tennis series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

Lloid (Animal Crossing series)

Yoshi (Yoshi series)

Wii Fit Trainer (Wii Fit series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Donkey Kong and Pauline (Donkey Kong series)

Mii Bowler (Wii Sports series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Mario and Yoshi (Super Mario series)

Inkling (Splatoon series)

Mario (Mario Kart series)

Mario (Mario Kart series)

Lugia (Pokémon series)

Princess Peach (Super Mario series)

Row 9

Captain Falcon (F-Zero series)

Mario, Yoshi and Luma (Super Mario series)

Fox McCloud (Star Fox series)

Princess Peach (Super Mario series)

Princess Peach (Super Mario series)

Gangster (Hogan’s Alley)

Woman (Hogan’s Alley)

Police (Hogan’s Alley)

Zero Suit Samus (Metroid series)

Mario and Luigi (Mario Kart series)

Pit (Kid Icarus series)

Ness (Mother/Earthbound series)

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

Fox McCloud, Falco and Peppy Hare (Star Fox series)

Oatchi (Pikmin series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Super Mushroom (Super Mario series)

Jimmy T. (WarioWare series)

Triforce (The Legend of Zelda series)

Pauline (Super Mario series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Isabelle (Animal Crossing series)

Kirby (Kirby series)

Mario (Donkey Kong series)

Mario (Mario Kart series)

Mario (Mario Kart series)

Mii Tennis Player (Wii Sports series)

E.M.M.I (Metroid series)

Row 10

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Trainer (Pokémon series)

Princess Peach (Super Mario series)

Princess Peach (Super Mario series)

Villager (Animal Crossing series)

King Dedede (Kirby series)

Deep Cut (Splatoon series)

Deep Cut (Splatoon series)

Child Link and Tatl (The Legend of Zelda series)

Cat Mario (Super Mario series)

King K. Rool (Donkey Kong Country series)

F-Type (Stunt Race FX)

Mario, Luigi and BLAH (Mario and Luigi series)

Balloon Fighter and Balloon Fish (Balloon Fight series)

Samus (Metroid series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Mario (Super Mario series)

Nabbit (Super Mario series)

Construction Mario (Mario Maker series)

Bowser (Super Mario series)

Bowser (Super Mario series)

Mario and Yoshi (Super Mario series)

Octopus (Game and Watch)

Dr Mario (Dr Mario series)

Ganondorf (The Legend of Zelda series)

Shiba Inu (Nintendogs series)

Dog and Shiba Inu (Nintendogs series)

Captain Olimar (Pikmin series)

Zelda (The Legend of Zelda series)

Mario (Mario Kart series)

Row 11

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Link (The Legend of Zelda series)

Marina (Splatoon series)

Mario (Mario Party series)

Wolf Link and Midna (The Legend of Zelda series)

Pyra (Xenoblade Chronicles)

Peppy (Starfox series)

Deep Cut (Splatoon series)

Deep Cut (Splatoon series)

Majora’s Mask (The Legend of Zelda series)

Snip and Clip (Snipperclips)

Marin (The Legend of Zelda series)

E. Gadd (Luigi’s Mansion series)

Captain Toadette (Captain Toad series)

Bandana Waddle-dee (Kirby series)

Rosalina (Mario Kart series)

Golfer (Famicom Golf)

Meta Ridley (Metroid series)

Agent 8 Octolings (Splatoon series)

Bowser (Super Mario series)

Bowser (Super Mario series)

Space Pirate (Metroid series)

Goomba (Super Mario series)

Blastoise (Pokémon)

Ribbon Girl & Spring Man (ARMS)

Koopa Troopa (Super Mario series)

Donbe & Hikari (Kirby series)

Bowser (Super Mario series)

Octoling (Splatoon series)

Tetra (The Legend of Zelda series)

If there’s any corrections to the list that need to be made, please let us know.