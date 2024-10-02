F-Zero GP Legend, Climax coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week

Advertisement

Two more F-Zero games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. These are two Game Boy Advance titles—neither of which has ever been available in Australia, except via the Wii U Virtual Console.

F-Zero: GP Legend was released in 2003 in Japan and in 2004 in Europe and North America, but it never saw an official release here. It’s a substantial game, featuring a full story mode. All of eReader exclusive courses are also included, at least in Japanese version, hopefully they’re restored in the English version as they were originally removed.

F-Zero Climax was the final F-Zero game for 19 years before the release of F-Zero 99. Speaking of F-Zero 99, it’s getting some new content today, including new machine decals, courses, and a new league.

Both of the Game Boy Advance games drop on October 11th. More F-Zero is always a good thing.