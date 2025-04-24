Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will set you back $15AUD

Advertisement

Ever since Nintendo introduced the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour during the Switch 2 Direct earlier this month, the fact that it would be a paid game has definitely spurred a lot of conversation. We then learned it would be $10 USD, and with the way the world is—and the Australian dollar being in the toilet—just how much would it be here?

The Nintendo Switch eShop has just updated, and the game is now available to preorder. It’s coming in at $15 AUD.

Nintendo says the game is an “interactive exhibit of sorts that offers an inside look at the suite of features and tech that power the games you love to play. Look, touch, and feel your way through the different exhibits!”

In hands-on previews, we’ve seen tours of the new features of the Switch 2, a 4K version of the first Super Mario Bros.that scales to the whole screen, mouse demos, and more.

Is that worth $15? Well, now you can decide for yourself.