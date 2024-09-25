Lunar Remastered Collection coming to Switch in 2025
If you didn’t already have enough 1990s JRPGs to play on the Nintendo Switch, here are two more — although these haven’t been seen in quite some time.
GungHo has announced it will bring the Lunar Remastered Collection to the Nintendo Switch in Q2 2025. This collection includes both Lunar games: Lunar: Silver Star Story and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue, which haven’t been available since the SEGA CD.
Both games will feature updated graphics, including widescreen support, HD animated cutscenes, and all-new English voice acting. If you’re not a fan of the new graphics, you can switch back to the original visuals. There are also quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to speed up battles.
