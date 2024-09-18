Vita classic Freedom Wars Is coming to the Switch Remastered
Freedom Wars Remastered is coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2025. The former PlayStation Vita exclusive was originally developed by Sony’s Japan Studio and published by Sony. This time, the game is being published by Bandai Namco.
Freedom Wars sees you battling enemies called Abductors in a distant future where the majority of humans are imprisoned in city-like prisons. Fighting these enemies in this action-RPG helps reduce your million-year prison sentence. Just checking my notes, yes, that is the story.
This remastered version of the game will include improved graphics, adjusted game balance and difficulty options, as well as updates to the weapon crafting and upgrading systems. Freedom Wars is one of the last great PlayStation Vita games to remain stuck on the console, so it’s great to see it finally released elsewhere.
Freedom Wars Remastered is out on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on January 10th, 2025.
Create and customize your character and accessory partner to take on enormous bioweapons called Abductors in high-flying, three-dimensional combat – all while whittling down your million-year prison sentence to become a full-fledged Citizen in a dystopian future where being born is a sin. Every beloved feature of Freedom Wars returns:
- Master three-dimensional combat using the Thorn to quickly traverse the battlefield and latch onto towering Abductors
- Dismantle Abductors to harvest parts to craft and upgrade your equipment
- Deep character customization with dystopic chic clothing designs
- Create your own “Accessory” – a customizable android companion who will join you on your missions and aid in battle
- Take it online to hunt Abductors with friends in co-op gameplay