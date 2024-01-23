Vookcast #261 – A 4K Super Mario Bros. Special
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and very special guest Ben Gourlay, who helped contribute to the upcoming 4K UHD Blu-Ray release of the 1993 cult classic Super Mario Bros.
Buy Super Mario Bros. at Umbrella Entertainment
They dive deep into the film and everything that’s gone into Umbrella Entertainment’s incredible release of the film, as well as discuss recent Nintendo news and smash out a game of Nintendo 20 Questions.
