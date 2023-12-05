First look at Donkey Kong Country inside Super Nintendo World Japan
It’s been long under construction, and now we’ve got our first look at Donkey Kong Country inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios, in Japan.
The new trailer showing off the inside is 3D rendered but you can see some of the ideas that they have including DK Bongo’s, Funky Kong’s plane and the general layout. It looks very much like the Kong area did in the Super Mario Bros. Movie.
There was a presentation this morning to announce the opening date, they also showed off some of the new merchandise that will be available.
FIRST LOOK: Donkey Kong Country merchandise coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in spring 2024!https://t.co/Hekzl1zvKu pic.twitter.com/R0P9eoRiGC— Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) December 5, 2023
The new area is set to open in Spring 2024 (that’s Japan’s Spring, our Autumn, just use months people).