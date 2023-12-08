Jet Force Gemini, 1080° Snowboarding and Harvest Moon 64 out now on Switch Online

Advertisement

Nintendo has just dropped three huge Nintendo 64 titles on Nintendo Switch Online today. They are Rare’s Jet Force Gemini, 1080 Snowboarding and Harvest Moon 64. You’ll of course need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for all three.

Jet Force Gemini was developed by Rare and released in 1999. It is the third Rare(ware) game on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service alongside GoldenEye 007 and Banjo Kazooie. 1080° Snowboarding was released in 1998 and developed by Nintendo EAD.

This now means there are no more announced, Nintendo 64 games left to be released. We’re going to need some new ones Nintendo, put it on the list for next year.

All of the games are out now, just update your app to get them.