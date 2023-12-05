486
Suika Game is the next Game Trial for Switch Online Subscribers

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 5, 2023
If you weren’t already one of the four million people to buy Suika Game already from the Nintendo Switch eShop, now comes your chance to try it out for free.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to download the game for free from December 7th. The game will most likely go on sale during and after the trial window as well, so should you enjoy it – you can pick it up even cheaper than the $4.50 it already costs.

Suika Game, or the Watermelon Game became a huge hit this year after taking off thanks to popularity on social media and streaming. It was only available in Japanese to start but was soon translated into English when the game took off.

You can pre-download the game ahead of the trial here.

