Suika Game is the next Game Trial for Switch Online Subscribers
If you weren’t already one of the four million people to buy Suika Game already from the Nintendo Switch eShop, now comes your chance to try it out for free.
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to download the game for free from December 7th. The game will most likely go on sale during and after the trial window as well, so should you enjoy it – you can pick it up even cheaper than the $4.50 it already costs.
🍓🍑🍈 Get a taste of Suika Game with this juicy #NintendoSwitchOnline Game Trial!— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 5, 2023
Download now so you're ready to merge fruit from 07/12: https://t.co/aDD4SWyTML pic.twitter.com/SKmic7r0d5
Suika Game, or the Watermelon Game became a huge hit this year after taking off thanks to popularity on social media and streaming. It was only available in Japanese to start but was soon translated into English when the game took off.
You can pre-download the game ahead of the trial here.