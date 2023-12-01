Pokémon Horizons will air in Australia on 9Go! this February

Advertisement

The Pokémon Company have announced the air date for Pokemon Horizons for Australia and that is February 27th.

While the show is locked to Netflix in America, requiring a subscription to access it, here in Australia the show will be broadcast on 9Go! It should eventually make its way to Netflix here as well, much like Pokemon Journeys, Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys and Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master.

As for the show, it features two new characters, Liko and Roy — and their partner Pokémon, Sprigatito and Fuecoco, respectively — as they set off on action-packed adventures, encounter endearing characters like Friede and Captain Pikachu, and uncover the mysteries of the Pokémon world.