Vookcast #258 – Showtime: Another 99

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 14, 2023
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and Luke as they chat about the latest Nintendo Direct, a spicy email from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, and the Apollo Justice Trilogy.

They also talk about the latest addition to Nintendo Kirby Online, and of course a great round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

There’s also a competition, but you’ll have to listen to enter (of course, you do, it’s a podcast).

COMPETITION ENTRY HERE: bit.ly/vooksdiscord

Relevant stories:

