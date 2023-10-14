Vookcast #258 – Showtime: Another 99

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and Luke as they chat about the latest Nintendo Direct, a spicy email from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, and the Apollo Justice Trilogy.



They also talk about the latest addition to Nintendo Kirby Online, and of course a great round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

There’s also a competition, but you’ll have to listen to enter (of course, you do, it’s a podcast).

COMPETITION ENTRY HERE: bit.ly/vooksdiscord

Relevant stories:

Socials



Support the show

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter

Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter

Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter

Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon



Find Vooks on social media