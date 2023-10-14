Vookcast #258 – Showtime: Another 99
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and Luke as they chat about the latest Nintendo Direct, a spicy email from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, and the Apollo Justice Trilogy.
They also talk about the latest addition to Nintendo Kirby Online, and of course a great round of Nintendo 20 Questions.
There’s also a competition, but you’ll have to listen to enter (of course, you do, it’s a podcast).
