Xbox boss thinks Nintendo is better off without its own hardware

If you’ve been following, the Federal Trade Commission in the United States has been going up against Microsoft in its efforts to purchase Activision Blizzard. New documents today have leaked showing not only a new Xbox Series X design, a new Xbox Controller and more but also more emails from Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox.

In an email written in 2020 and sent to two heads of Marketing at Microsoft, he’s written some pretty interesting stuff about Nintendo. The topic came up when discussing what companies Microsoft has been trying to buy or should buy. Warner Brothers Interactive was one of them, ZeniMax was the other, and we know how that ended.

But Nintendo also came up, and Spencer believes that a Nintendo acquisition “[I honestly believe] a good move for both companies.” and that would be a career moment for himself.

He also says that “I totally agree that Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in Gaming and today Gaming is our most likely path to consumer relevance.”

However, don’t expect any moves from Microsoft or Nintendo, as even Phil believes any sort of move would take a long time.

“It’s just taking a long time for Nintendo to see that their future exists off of their own hardware. A long time…. :-)”

Probably a really really long time Phil.

Source: FTC