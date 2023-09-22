30
Kirby & the Amazing Mirror lands on Nintendo Switch Online next week

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 22, 2023
Nintendo has revealed the next Game Boy Advance game hitting the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack – and it’s Kirby time (again).

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror was first released in 2004, and unlike other Kirby games is a Metroidvania game. It also has co-operative multiplayer, which should be easier without the link cable.

It’s arrive on September 29th.

