Kirby & the Amazing Mirror lands on Nintendo Switch Online next week
Nintendo has revealed the next Game Boy Advance game hitting the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack – and it’s Kirby time (again).
Kirby & the Amazing Mirror was first released in 2004, and unlike other Kirby games is a Metroidvania game. It also has co-operative multiplayer, which should be easier without the link cable.
It’s arrive on September 29th.
