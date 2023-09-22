The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy set for release in January 2024

Advertisement

Overnight at the Tokyo Game Show, Capcom confirmed the release date for the upcoming The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy on Switch. It’s coming next year, but you won’t have to wait too long into the year for it, it’s coming on January 25th, 2024.

The collection has all three games, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice. They all will have updated graphics for HD and more languages added to the game.

A whole bunch of new fun features are being added to the games as well. It’s a real celebration.

Prospective defense attorneys can experience Apollo’s trials and tribulations to the fullest with improved HD resolution, smoother animations, all presented in 16:9 aspect ratio for the entire collection. A newly created UI will also be added to fit modern screen sizes along with enhanced menu and system features for players to fully immerse themselves in courtroom catharsis! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will include special items that will have players excited to fight for justice! Animation Studio: Piece together actions, gestures and iconic lines for fan-favorite characters such as Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, Athena Cykes, and more! Then, pair them with in-game backgrounds and music tracks, press play and enjoy the unforgettable antics that unfold.

Orchestra Hall: Relive key courtroom moments with a total of 175 music tracks, including songs from previous Ace Attorney Orchestra Concerts and background music from each title in the collection, as well as animated chibi characters playing along to the music.

Art Gallery: Investigate behind the scenes with a collection of over 500 pieces of art, illustrations, background art, and more. Previously Available DLC: Players can enjoy content previously released as paid DLC from titles within the collection such as costume packs and special episodes for free.