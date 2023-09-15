12
0

Vookcast #257 Episode – Pre-Post-Direct

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 15, 2023
Note: Due to scheduling this was recorded before the Nintendo Direct, but after the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct.

e Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about the latest Super Mario Bros. Direct (right before a general Direct is announced), the future of Tears of the Kingdom, new Switch bundles, and more.They also talk about their favourite (and least favourite) games of 2023 so far, and of course a great round of Nintendo 20 Questions.


Relevant stories:

Follow the Hosts:

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter 
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

