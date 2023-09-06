New Game Boy, Super NES and NES games for September added to Switch Online

Advertisement

Nintendo has added four more games to the Nintendo Switch Online line up for subscribers for this month. We’ve got one Game Boy game, a Super NES game and two very different NES games.

The Game Boy Color library expands with the 1998 game, Quest for Camelot. Super NES gets Kirby Star Stacker (in Japanese) and the two NES games are a bit out of left field.

First up is Joy Mech Fight one of the later NES games to be released in 1993. Then there’s Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! Both of the games are in Japanese as well, they were never released outside of there.

They’re all available now.