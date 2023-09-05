Nintendo reveals new (yet familiar) Switch bundles for 2023

Advertisement

As we head into the latter part of the year and the sales events start to creep up, Nintendo has started roll out its yearly bundles. Since both America, the UK and Europe went overnight we’ll probably see an Aussie bundle soon – and maybe this is a preview of what’s coming up for us.

In Europe and the UK things are a little better than usual with a new bundle with Nintendo Switch Sports, a leg strap and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

They also have two new Nintendo Switch Lite consoles with an Animal Crossing design on the back of them (and it comes with the game). They’re colours we’ve seen before, but the design on the back is new. All of these are out on October 20th.

In the US, and you’ll forgive me if you’ve seen this one – they’re getting a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online as well. The box is nice at least. This one is out the same day as the Mario Red OLED – make sure you ask for the red one for Christmas, not the one in the red box.

Update: The US are getting the Animal Crossing Switch Lite consoles too, but they were just announced later. They’re out on the same date as the Mario Kart bundle.