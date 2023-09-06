Aonuma “No plans to release additional content” for Tears of the Kingdom

Advertisement

In a new interview with Famitsu, The Legends of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma has confirmed that there is no additional content in the works for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When asked what was next for Zelda, Hidemaro Fujibayashi and Eiji Aonuma, who were in the interview, replied below. It confirms there’s no DLC in the works and that any new game would be done in another “world,” as they believe they’ve got everything they can from that Hyrule.

Interviewer: I see. Now I would like to ask you about the next production, which I am anxious to hear about……. Is it a sequel, a new setting, or something else? Fujibayashi: I don’t know if it will be the next production or not, but I am thinking about what the “next fun experience” will be. What form that will take, I can only say that at this point we don’t know. Aonuma: There are no plans to release additional content this time, but that’s because I feel like I’ve done everything I can to create games in that world. In the first place, the reason why we chose this time as a sequel to the previous game is because we thought there would be value in experiencing a new kind of play in that place in Hyrule. Then, if such a reason is newly born, it may return to the same world again. Whether it’s a sequel or a new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I’d be happy if you could look forward to it. Machine translation of interview.

Aonuma then said that the hurdle is the bar has been raised so high with Breath of the Wild and then Tears of the Kingdom that player expectations are very high, so the company will have to make something even more amazing.

The whole interview can be found here, but you’ll either need to read Japanese or translate it.

An expansion pass for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced before that game released in 2017, some had held out hope one for Tears of the Kingdom would come – but looks like they’re done.

Source: Famitsu via Resetera