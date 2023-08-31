120
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition coming to Switch in October

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 31, 2023
The third Borderlands game is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch this October 6th. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition comes with the main game and a bunch of the follow up DLC that has come out since the game’s release.

You’ll be able to play the game solo, or join a friend in two-player local and online co-op as well.

Here is what is included with the Ultimate Edition;

  • Borderlands 3 base game
  • Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
  • Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock
  • Bounty of Blood
  • Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
  • Designer’s Cut
  • Director’s Cut
  • 30+ cosmetic items

There’s no local pricing just yet, but in the US standard Switch game pricing ($59.99US). There’s also no new Switch specific trailer so we don’t know how it’ll run or look – yet.

