Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition coming to Switch in October
The third Borderlands game is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch this October 6th. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition comes with the main game and a bunch of the follow up DLC that has come out since the game’s release.
You’ll be able to play the game solo, or join a friend in two-player local and online co-op as well.
Here is what is included with the Ultimate Edition;
- Borderlands 3 base game
- Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
- Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock
- Bounty of Blood
- Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
- Designer’s Cut
- Director’s Cut
- 30+ cosmetic items
There’s no local pricing just yet, but in the US standard Switch game pricing ($59.99US). There’s also no new Switch specific trailer so we don’t know how it’ll run or look – yet.
