Zelda’s giant Rupee cushions will make you forget about the cost of living crisis

Advertisement

We all know that Japan gets the best merchandise, and while we do sometimes see some of it in our My Nintendo Store, it’s now easier than ever to buy them in Japan thanks to the Nintendo Stores in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. However, there are always other cool items that we’ll never be able to buy.

The Ichiban Kuji lottery is now offering a range of new items based on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. These lotteries don’t let you win the items outright, but instead offer you the chance to buy them—and they often feature unique products. This time, some of the standout items include Zelda’s cloak from the game, a shirt featuring the wanted poster (like the tote bag we got), some cloths, glasses, and tableware (which we’ve seen before).

But the key prize has to be the giant-sized, emotional support Rupee. Available in both blue and green, these Rupees—each measuring 55 cm—are limited to just two pieces, making them available to only two lucky lottery winners.

If you’re able to figure it out, you can buy a ticket at Lawson stores or Nintendo Stores in Japan starting December 6th.

After seeing giant Wii Remote, Nintendo 64 controllers and more at the Nintendo Museum, should more giant Nintendo cushions be made? We think so, just make more than two of them.