New Tears of the Kingdom gear drops on the My Nintendo Store

After being teased almost five months ago, a new range of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom merchandise has finally arrived at the Australian My Nintendo Store.

These items, fresh from Japan, have landed just in time ahead of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on September 26th. We’ve got a preview of that here too by the way.

Included in the range are a drawstring bag designed to look like a Bomb Flower, Secret Stone pins, a shirt, jewelry, keyrings, and a range of geoglyph stickers. The standout item, however, has to be the Wing Zone Device Rug, which is also the most expensive.

