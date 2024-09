New Tears of the Kingdom gear drops on the My Nintendo Store

Advertisement

After being teased almost five months ago, a new range of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom merchandise has finally arrived at the Australian My Nintendo Store.

These items, fresh from Japan, have landed just in time ahead of the release of¬†The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom¬†on September 26th. We’ve got a preview of that here too by the way.

There’s even more designs of the stickers as well!

Included in the range are a drawstring bag designed to look like a Bomb Flower, Secret Stone pins, a shirt, jewelry, keyrings, and a range of geoglyph stickers. The standout item, however, has to be the Wing Zone Device Rug, which is also the most expensive.

Are you picking anything up?