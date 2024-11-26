0

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’s position on the Zelda timeline has been revealed

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 26, 2024
Nintendo has updated its official Zelda website, adding The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to the timeline featured in the series.

According to the websiteEchoes of Wisdom takes place on the “Hero is Defeated” branch, which is based on the outcome of Ocarina of Time. On that timeline, the sequence includes A Link to the PastLink’s Awakening, the Oracle games, A Link Between WorldsTri-Force Heroes, and now, at the end of that list, Echoes of Wisdom. The game is set before the “decline of Hyrule Kingdom,” which ultimately leads to the events of the original The Legend of Zelda.

The most recent update to the timeline positioned Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom as completely separate from the previous games, we spotted an updated chart at Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney.

In our review of Echoes of Wisdom we said that “The gameplay loop is phenomenal, the story is lovely, and with any luck this will be the first of many adventures for the Zelda series’ leading lady”.

Does Echoes of Wisdom fit in the right place do you think?

