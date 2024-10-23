Wanted Princess Zelda tote bag now available Aussie My Nintendo Rewards

Advertisement

Nintendo has added a new My Nintendo Reward to the My Nintendo Store, and it’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom tote. Not just any tote, it features the wanted poster artwork from the game with probably the most unflattering drawing of Princess Zelda ever.

It’ll set you back a mere 600 platinum coins, plus shipping costs unless you spend over $100. If you want to pick one up for yourself, you can do so here. The bag itself measures 400mm x 400mm x 140mm (approx.)

They really did a dirty on Zelda with this one, you can see why in the close up images of the bag below, including the back. It is blank but for some reason Nintendo took a photo of it, so we are sharing it here.