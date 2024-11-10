0

Vookcast #274: Nintendo Switching 2 other offerings

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 10, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss some bizarre new announcements from Nintendo, including an alarm clock, a music streaming app, and more.

They also take a look at a few newly-announced remasters, a Wii U port that isn’t the one Michael was hoping for, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that is far more relevant than it should have been.

– Alarmo
– Nintendo Music is here
– Xenoblade Chronicles X is back
– Yooka Laylee on Nintendo Platforms
– Animal Crossing
– Star Wars
– Tomb Raider
– Banjo Tooie
– Turok 2

