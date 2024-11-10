Vookcast #274: Nintendo Switching 2 other offerings
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss some bizarre new announcements from Nintendo, including an alarm clock, a music streaming app, and more.
They also take a look at a few newly-announced remasters, a Wii U port that isn’t the one Michael was hoping for, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that is far more relevant than it should have been.
– Alarmo
– Nintendo Music is here
– Xenoblade Chronicles X is back
– Yooka Laylee on Nintendo Platforms
– Animal Crossing
– Star Wars
– Tomb Raider
– Banjo Tooie
– Turok 2
Socials
- Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
- Luke: @renderman7 on Threads
- Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
- Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
