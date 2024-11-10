Vookcast #274: Nintendo Switching 2 other offerings

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss some bizarre new announcements from Nintendo, including an alarm clock, a music streaming app, and more.



They also take a look at a few newly-announced remasters, a Wii U port that isn’t the one Michael was hoping for, and more. It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that is far more relevant than it should have been.

– Alarmo

– Nintendo Music is here

– Xenoblade Chronicles X is back

– Yooka Laylee on Nintendo Platforms

– Animal Crossing

– Star Wars

– Tomb Raider

– Banjo Tooie

– Turok 2

