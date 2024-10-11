Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered coming to Switch in 2025
Lara is heading back to the Nintendo Switch in 2025 with a second collection of Tomb Raider games coming from Aspyr.
This collection will include, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Like the original remastered collection with the first three games, you’ll one able to Switch between the new graphics and the old on the fly.
If you’re keen, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is due out on February 14th, 2024.
Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999)
Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave.
Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000)
Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara’s untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing!
Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003)Advertisement
Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. It’s up to Lara to stop this unholy alliance from unleashing its incredible powers on the world.