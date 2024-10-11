Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered coming to Switch in 2025

Advertisement

Lara is heading back to the Nintendo Switch in 2025 with a second collection of Tomb Raider games coming from Aspyr.

This collection will include, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Like the original remastered collection with the first three games, you’ll one able to Switch between the new graphics and the old on the fly.

If you’re keen, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is due out on February 14th, 2024.