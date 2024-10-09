Nintendo announces Nintendo Sound Clock – Alarmo

Advertisement

Remember when, ten years ago, then-Nintendo president Satoru Iwata announced during an investor presentation that Nintendo would be focusing on “quality of life through entertainment” products, and that this would be the company’s focus for the next decade?

He also mentioned that these quality of life products wouldn’t begin to emerge until at least 2015. Clearly, things didn’t go as planned, but today, Nintendo has announced a new quality of life product.

Here’s the Nintendo Sound Clock – Alarmo.

Alarmo is an interactive alarm clock that detects movement you make while getting up. As you move around and wake up, the clock will make sounds from Nintendo games based upon your movements. There 35 different scenes to wake up to from various games, you can choose to wake up in Steady mode which will make the alarm more intense the longer you take to wake up, or there’s a Gentle mode which remains the same intensity. You’ve also got a good old Snooze button for old fashioned waking up. In addition to waking up, the Alarmo can also help put you to bed with soothing sounds at bedtime.

You can also get an hourly chime as well, a random Nintendo character will appear on the screen and a sound will play to “support your daily routine with Nintendo soundscapes”.

The device is only going to be sold at this stage to Nintendo Online members (with some countries selling it in Nintendo Stores) until some time into 2025. The retail price on the device is $99.99USD, we’ll await news from Nintendo Australia for local availability and pricing.

You can find out more about the device on with a new instalment of the Ask the Developers interviews Nintendo puts out here. Nintendo UK also has a support page with even more detail.

This sleep device has been seen before, or at least versions of it, in Nintendo’s own patents from 2015, as well a mention a few years back and well as in more recent FCC listings.

Good to meet you Alarmo.