Preordering a Switch 2 from the My Nintendo Store will require jumping through some hoops

The preordering process for the Nintendo Switch 2 has gone a little differently in Australia compared to most regions. While stores in most places are waiting for a single date to open up preorders, Aussie retailers went live as soon as possible after the Direct — even in the dead of night. Except for one place: the My Nintendo Store.

We should preface all this, these instructions are currently only for the My Nintendo Store in Australia and could be different in your region.

Preorders for the Switch 2 open there at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, 9 April 2025 (AEST). Well, actually, expressions of interest in preorders open then. You’ll find out later if you’re lucky enough to secure a preorder on a set date.

There will be three waves of preorders after the expression of interest registration period — mirroring what happened with the Alarmo earlier this year.

You’ll know if you’re successful on the following dates, and have the following deadlines to preorder after each date.

1st Round of Pre-purchase 18:00 24th April 2025 – 11:59 30th April 2025 AEST Register your interest by 11:59 17th April 2025 AEST to go into the draw

2nd Round of Pre-purchase 12:00 5th May 2025 – 11:59 9th May 2025 AEST Register your interest by 11:59 1st May 2025 AEST to go into the draw

3rd Round of Pre-purchase 12:00 15th May 2025 – 11:59 19th May 2025 AEST Register your interest by 11:59 12th May 2025 AEST to go into the draw



In addition you’ll have to meet the following eligibility requirements to put in an expression of interest;

For a total of at least 1 year, have been subscribed to a Nintendo Switch Online membership as the purchaser.

Have more than 50 hours of gameplay on Nintendo Switch by 23:59 UTC, 28th February 2025

At time of registration and purchase, be a purchaser of an active Nintendo Switch Online membership; and

Hold an Australia or New Zealand Nintendo Account with a valid delivery address matching the country of your Nintendo Account.

Phew.

If you’re just after the new Nintendo GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch Online, or any other Switch 2 accessories then the preorder window for these opens on 18:00 on Thursday 24th April 2025 AEST. The My Nintendo Store is the only place to get the GameCube controller, it’s not available at retail.

Alternatively, you can find out how to preorder from any other store in our Aussie Switch 2 preorder guide here.