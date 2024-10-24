Yooka-Laylee dev confirms remaster is coming to “Nintendo platforms”
Playtonic has announced that Yooka-Replaylee, the updated and enhanced version of 2017’s Yooka-Laylee, is coming to consoles, including “Nintendo platforms.”
Huh, last time we checked, there was only one of those right now. This no doubt cheekily confirms that Yooka-Replayleewill be coming to the successor to the Nintendo Switch, as well as the original Switch — unless there’s another Nintendo platform coming soon that we don’t know about.
Yooka-Replaylee features updated graphics, improved gameplay, and new characters. The move list has also been expanded, the controls have been smoothed out, and there’s a newly arranged orchestral soundtrack. There’s no release date just yet, but if it’s launching on Nintendo platforms, it won’t be at least until next year.
MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.
NEW AND IMPROVED CHALLENGES – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!
NEW COLLECTIBLE CURRENCY – Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.
NAVIGATING THE WORLD – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!
VENDI HAS PLENTY TO OFFER – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.
REVISED CONTROLS & CAMERA – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.
A DREAMY ORCHESTRAL SOUNDTRACK – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.