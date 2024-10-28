Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete to launch on December 3rd

Advertisement

Back in August, Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would be shutting down after seven years of updates. However, all was not lost with a full, complete version of the game with the seven years of content contained without and all of the micro-transactions removed.

On December 3rd, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will launch for a limited time pricing of $9.99AUD and you’ll be able to continue to play the game for however long you’d like. To transfer your save you’ll need a Nintendo Account linked to the original game.

There’s even new stuff added to this Complete that wasn’t in the original release.

– Camper Cards

You can create a Camper Card, a card that introduces yourself. Pick a color and pose and it’s done. You can also scan other players’ Camper Cards and enjoy trading and collecting. – Everyone gathers at the Whistle Pass

You can visit a new place that didn’t exist in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Other players whose Camper Cards you registered will come visit. There will be live guitar performances too for you to enjoy music at night. – Complete Ticket

When you work hard in events, you can earn Complete Tickets. You can exchange them for limited edition items that you missed out on or fortune cookies of your choice.

The game is available now to preorder on the App Store and Google Play Store.