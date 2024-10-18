Banjo-Tooie coming to Switch Online next week
Nintendo has announced that Banjo-Tooie will be available for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers on October 25th.
Banjo-Tooie brings Banjo and Kazooie back for another adventure in bigger worlds with even more things to collect. There’s also multiplayer in this one, supporting up to four players. This Switch Online release will also support widescreen!
Originally released in November 2000 in Japan and North America, players in Europe had to wait until April 2001 to get the game . It’s one of the later releases for the Nintendo 64, and it shows, as the game runs noticeably slow on the original hardware.
Conker’s Bad Fur day next then?
