Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition coming to Switch in March 2025
Nintendo has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles X is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 20th 2025.
It’s one of the last remaining Wii U exclusive titles to make the journey to the Switch. It is getting both a physical and digital release. It is available to preorder on the eShop now, it is also a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher game.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will not only featured enhanced visuals, but also brand new story elements. Looks like there’s no stopping the Nintendo Switch train, we’ve now got a game well into Q1 2025.
What’s next from the Wii U prison?
The year is 2054. Humans have fled Earth amid a destructive intergalactic war. As one of the survivors and a member of the New Los Angeles (NLA) colony, it’s your mission to help build a new home on the sprawling, hostile planet of Mira. Explore this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity.
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition features your character at the center of the action in a standalone sci-fi story. Customize your avatar’s looks and class to your liking and choose from a wide variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that’s as deep as you want it to be. Once you have proven yourself to the BLADE organization, you can also unlock a powerful Skell: Your giant, customizable mech that’s proficient in exploration and combat to assist you in your adventures across Mira.
While you go about the reconstruction effort, you’ll get to know the people of NLA, help them with their problems, and build affinity with your party members to unlock quests that contain rare gear and other rewards to earn. Plus, join an online squad* and take on multiplayer-specific missions, including extra-challenging Global Nemesis Battles! You can even recruit the avatars of other players to your team in the main story.
There is even more to discover in this definitive version of the game. Just who is the mysterious hooded figure on the beach? You'll have to stay tuned to learn more…