Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition coming to Switch in March 2025

Nintendo has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles X is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 20th 2025.

It’s one of the last remaining Wii U exclusive titles to make the journey to the Switch. It is getting both a physical and digital release. It is available to preorder on the eShop now, it is also a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher game.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will not only featured enhanced visuals, but also brand new story elements. Looks like there’s no stopping the Nintendo Switch train, we’ve now got a game well into Q1 2025.

What’s next from the Wii U prison?