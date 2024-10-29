0

Turok 2 and Shadow Man added to Switch Online lineup today

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 29, 2024
Just a week after adding Banjo-Tooie, Nintendo has included two more Nintendo 64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup: 1998’s Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadow Man from 1999. Interestingly, both of these games already have updated releases on the Switch.

Just wait until you see the Cerebral Bore in action in Seeds of Evil.

Both games have been added to the “Mature” app, which now includes these titles alongside Perfect Dark and the original Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

