Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles powers onto Switch in January 2025

Aspyr is back again with another vintage Star Wars release for modern consoles. This time, it’s Star Wars: Episode I – Jedi Power Battles. It’s the first time the main game will be available on a Nintendo home console, having originally been released only on the PlayStation and Dreamcast. While there was a Game Boy Advance version, it was, of course, completely different.

You’ll be able to play through the game with either classic or modern controls, toggle lightsaber colors, and enjoy new playable characters and cheat codes. The game is just a couple of months away, set to release on January 23, 2025, on the Nintendo Switch and everything else.