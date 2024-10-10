Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles powers onto Switch in January 2025
Aspyr is back again with another vintage Star Wars release for modern consoles. This time, it’s Star Wars: Episode I – Jedi Power Battles. It’s the first time the main game will be available on a Nintendo home console, having originally been released only on the PlayStation and Dreamcast. While there was a Game Boy Advance version, it was, of course, completely different.
You’ll be able to play through the game with either classic or modern controls, toggle lightsaber colors, and enjoy new playable characters and cheat codes. The game is just a couple of months away, set to release on January 23, 2025, on the Nintendo Switch and everything else.
- Jump into Side-Scrolling Arcade Action in the Star Wars Galaxy: Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, or Qui-Gon Jinn facing off against droids and other familiar foes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Or, play as one of the previously locked characters such as Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala, Ki-Adi Mundi, and the Battle Droid, now available from the start!
- Bring a Friend in Classic Couch Co-op: Battle side-by-side with a companion in 2-player couch co-op for the entire 10-level campaign and bonus mini-games
- Classic & New Game+: Use classic or modern control schemes, toggle your Lightsaber colors to match the films, enjoy new playable characters such as the Tusken Raider, enter classic cheat codes like Big Head Mode, and discover more surprises in this 25th anniversary celebration of Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
