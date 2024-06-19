Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W25) Metroid Shower

Advertisement

The eShop sales machine doesn’t stop just because we had a Nintendo Direct. While there’s not a whole massive list of games, we do have some bangers. To celebrate Metroid Prime 4: Beyond being announced, Nintendo has taken 33% off Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread. If Prime 4’s reveal got you hankering for some Metroid, now’s the time to jump into two of the best.

Don’t forget the Winter Sale continues for a few more days, or you know, save for the Direct goodies we got this week.

This week’s highlights: Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread both 33% off, Overcooked! 2 at 75% off matching previous low, SteamWorld Dig for just $1.50, SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech for under $6 as well, Disgaea 4 Complete+ is 65% off as well.