Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W25) Metroid Shower
The eShop sales machine doesn’t stop just because we had a Nintendo Direct. While there’s not a whole massive list of games, we do have some bangers. To celebrate Metroid Prime 4: Beyond being announced, Nintendo has taken 33% off Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread. If Prime 4’s reveal got you hankering for some Metroid, now’s the time to jump into two of the best.
Don’t forget the Winter Sale continues for a few more days, or you know, save for the Direct goodies we got this week.
This week’s highlights: Metroid Prime Remastered and Metroid Dread both 33% off, Overcooked! 2 at 75% off matching previous low, SteamWorld Dig for just $1.50, SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech for under $6 as well, Disgaea 4 Complete+ is 65% off as well.
|Game Name / Publisher
|Current
|Regular
|Ends
|% off
|nOS new Operating System (RedDeer.Games)
|$2.99
|$60.00
|06/07
|95% off
|#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.80
|$9.00
|16/07
|80% off
|#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.86
|$9.30
|19/07
|80% off
|#Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.80
|$9.00
|16/07
|80% off
|#pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.80
|$9.00
|19/07
|80% off
|#womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.86
|$9.30
|16/07
|80% off
|15in1 Solitaire (Silesia Games)
|$2.25
|$4.49
|30/06
|50% off
|20 Ladies (eastasiasoft)
|$2.99
|$7.49
|04/07
|60% off
|3000th Duel (Neopopcorn)
|$5.62
|$18.75
|02/07
|70% off
|4×4 Dirt Track (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|4×4 Offroad Driver (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|A HERO AND A GARDEN (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.99
|$7.99
|03/07
|50% off
|A YEAR OF SPRINGS (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.99
|$7.99
|03/07
|50% off
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle (M9 GAMES)
|$21.36
|$26.70
|24/06
|20% off
|Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|14/07
|80% off
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (Merge Games)
|$4.50
|$30.00
|17/07
|85% off
|Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz(ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
|$6.48
|$54.00
|03/07
|88% off
|Anthill (Thunderful)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|16/07
|90% off
|Aquadine (Ratalaika Games)
|$14.99
|$29.99
|03/07
|50% off
|Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games)
|$8.99
|$44.99
|17/07
|80% off
|Aragami 2 (Merge Games)
|$15.00
|$60.00
|17/07
|75% off
|Archery Club (BoomBit Games)
|$4.50
|$15.00
|17/07
|70% off
|BOT.vinnik Chess (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$4.49
|30/06
|67% off
|Battle Group 2 (Merge Games)
|$3.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|80% off
|Bike Jump (BoomHits)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|60% off
|Blasphemous (Team17)
|$9.37
|$37.50
|13/07
|75% off
|Bounty Battle (Merge Games)
|$5.62
|$37.50
|17/07
|85% off
|Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Brief Battles (JUICY CUPCAKE)
|$3.22
|$21.50
|29/06
|85% off
|Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Buildings Have Feelings Too! (Merge Games)
|$6.00
|$30.00
|17/07
|80% off
|Burn! SuperTrucks (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.80
|$12.00
|19/07
|85% off
|Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games)
|$3.74
|$24.95
|17/07
|85% off
|Car Driver Ultimate (Pixelmob)
|$7.35
|$21.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Car Parking Simulator (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|Car Racing Trials (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|Cargo Crew Driver (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Cast of the Seven Godsends (Merge Games)
|$3.89
|$19.49
|17/07
|80% off
|City Stunt Driver (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|City Traffic Driver (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|City Traffic Driver 2 (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|Cloud Gardens (Coatsink Software)
|$4.50
|$22.50
|16/07
|80% off
|Cloudpunk (Merge Games)
|$5.62
|$37.50
|17/07
|85% off
|ClusterPuck 99 (Coatsink Software)
|$1.55
|$12.99
|16/07
|88% off
|Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Coffee, Plis (Cube Games)
|$7.50
|$15.00
|06/07
|50% off
|Construction Ramp Jumping (BoomHits)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|60% off
|Construction Site Driver (Pixelmob)
|$7.35
|$21.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Construction Site Driver 2 (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|Crashbots (Sometimes You)
|$5.10
|$15.00
|06/07
|66% off
|Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (eastasiasoft)
|$3.74
|$14.99
|04/07
|75% off
|Crimson Keep (Merge Games)
|$4.49
|$29.99
|17/07
|85% off
|Curious Expedition 2 (Thunderful)
|$9.00
|$30.00
|16/07
|70% off
|Cyber Protocol (RedDeer.Games)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|19/07
|90% off
|Cybxus Hearts (DarkDes Labs)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|23/06
|30% off
|DEATHRUN TV (Merge Games)
|$5.25
|$21.00
|17/07
|75% off
|DISTRAINT Collection (Ratalaika Games)
|$8.49
|$16.99
|03/07
|50% off
|DNF Duel: Who’s Next (NEXON)
|$21.29
|$70.99
|03/07
|70% off
|Dancing Dreamer (BoomBit Games)
|$3.15
|$10.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing)
|$5.98
|$19.95
|02/07
|70% off
|Deep Ones (Sometimes You)
|$2.55
|$7.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$12.00
|30/06
|88% off
|Despotism 3k (Gameplay First)
|$3.30
|$16.50
|16/07
|80% off
|Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Dex (Untold Tales)
|$1.50
|$29.90
|20/07
|95% off
|Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America)
|$26.25
|$75.00
|07/07
|65% off
|Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America)
|$26.25
|$75.00
|07/07
|65% off
|Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment)
|$6.25
|$25.00
|28/06
|75% off
|Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.99
|$7.99
|03/07
|50% off
|Driving World: Aspen (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Driving World: Italian Job (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Driving World: Nordic Challenge (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft)
|$2.93
|$10.49
|04/07
|72% off
|Embraced By Autumn (Ratalaika Games)
|$14.49
|$28.99
|03/07
|50% off
|Emergency Driver Simulator (Pixelmob)
|$7.35
|$21.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Energy Balance (Sometimes You)
|$1.53
|$4.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Energy Cycle (Sometimes You)
|$1.53
|$4.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Energy Invasion (Sometimes You)
|$1.53
|$4.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online)
|$20.99
|$29.99
|03/07
|30% off
|Extreme Car Driver (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|FORECLOSED (Merge Games)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|17/07
|75% off
|Flipping Death (Zoink Games)
|$2.99
|$29.99
|16/07
|90% off
|GIGA WRECKER ALT. (Thunderful Games)
|$1.87
|$37.50
|16/07
|95% off
|Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$10.50
|30/06
|86% off
|Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Geometric Sniper (Silesia Games)
|$1.50
|$4.49
|30/06
|67% off
|Geometric Sniper Bundle (Silesia Games)
|$6.49
|$9.99
|30/06
|35% off
|Get Packed: Couch Chaos (Coatsink Software)
|$3.60
|$18.00
|16/07
|80% off
|Gleylancer (Ratalaika Games)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|03/07
|50% off
|Glitch’s Trip (Ransacked Studios)
|$3.00
|$18.00
|07/07
|83% off
|Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You)
|$2.55
|$7.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Sometimes You)
|$3.57
|$10.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Griftlands (Klei Entertainment)
|$7.98
|$19.95
|28/06
|60% off
|Gutwhale (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.19
|$7.99
|03/07
|60% off
|Gynoug (Ratalaika Games)
|$4.99
|$9.99
|03/07
|50% off
|Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise (Rokaplay)
|$6.74
|$44.99
|15/07
|85% off
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (Thunderful Games)
|$6.00
|$60.00
|16/07
|90% off
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (Thunderful Games)
|$3.00
|$30.00
|16/07
|90% off
|Hayfever (Merge Games)
|$2.24
|$14.99
|17/07
|85% off
|Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends (Thunderful Games)
|$3.75
|$37.50
|16/07
|90% off
|HoPiKo (Merge Games)
|$2.99
|$14.99
|17/07
|80% off
|Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! (Thunderful Games)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|16/07
|90% off
|Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Thunderful Games)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|16/07
|90% off
|Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! (Thunderful Games)
|$2.25
|$22.50
|16/07
|90% off
|HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN)
|$11.25
|$18.75
|02/07
|40% off
|Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon (BoomBit Games)
|$4.50
|$15.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup)
|$18.00
|$60.00
|14/07
|70% off
|Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|28/06
|75% off
|Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi)
|$4.51
|$31.65
|18/07
|86% off
|Jump Into The Plane (BoomBit Games)
|$4.50
|$15.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Jump The Car (BoomHits)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|60% off
|Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (NIS America)
|$22.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|63% off
|Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft)
|$2.24
|$7.49
|04/07
|70% off
|LEGO® Bricktales (Thunderful)
|$15.75
|$45.00
|16/07
|65% off
|Langrisser I & II (NIS America)
|$26.25
|$75.00
|07/07
|65% off
|Little Dragons Café (Thunderful Games)
|$7.50
|$75.00
|16/07
|90% off
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful)
|$9.00
|$30.00
|16/07
|70% off
|LoveChoice (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.19
|$7.99
|03/07
|60% off
|Magic Exposure – Yuri Visual Novel (eastasiasoft)
|$3.75
|$7.50
|04/07
|50% off
|Mainlining (Merge Games)
|$3.29
|$21.99
|17/07
|85% off
|Marble Maid (eastasiasoft)
|$5.24
|$14.99
|04/07
|65% off
|Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|28/06
|75% off
|Metroid Dread (Nintendo)
|$53.30
|$79.95
|30/06
|33% off
|Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo)
|$41.95
|$59.95
|30/06
|30% off
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You)
|$4.08
|$12.00
|06/07
|66% off
|Monster Harvest (Merge Games)
|$4.50
|$30.00
|17/07
|85% off
|Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (BoomBit Games)
|$5.40
|$18.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Merge Games)
|$3.75
|$37.50
|17/07
|90% off
|Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomHits)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|60% off
|Multilevel Parking Driver (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Nature Puzzle (RuWaMo Games)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|17/07
|90% off
|Neon Abyss (Team17)
|$7.23
|$28.95
|13/07
|75% off
|New York City Driver (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|Niche – a genetics survival game (Stray Fawn)
|$10.80
|$27.00
|02/07
|60% off
|OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK (KADOKAWA)
|$15.00
|$37.50
|25/06
|60% off
|OVIVO (Sometimes You)
|$3.57
|$10.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Offroad Night Racing (Pixelmob)
|$6.79
|$19.50
|17/07
|65% off
|One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You)
|$2.55
|$7.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Out of The Box (Raiser Games)
|$14.70
|$24.50
|03/07
|40% off
|Overcooked! 2 (Team17)
|$9.37
|$37.50
|13/07
|75% off
|Paradise Island Driver (BoomHits)
|$7.80
|$19.50
|17/07
|60% off
|Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games)
|$2.98
|$15.00
|14/07
|80% off
|Pid (RedDeer.Games)
|$3.00
|$30.00
|19/07
|90% off
|Ping Pong Arcade (Merge Games)
|$5.62
|$22.50
|17/07
|75% off
|Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You)
|$2.55
|$7.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft)
|$3.59
|$8.99
|04/07
|60% off
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em (eastasiasoft)
|$3.59
|$8.99
|04/07
|60% off
|Ponpu (Merge Games)
|$3.44
|$22.99
|17/07
|85% off
|Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup)
|$30.00
|$75.00
|14/07
|60% off
|Press “A” to Party (BoomBit Games)
|$3.15
|$10.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft)
|$2.99
|$7.49
|04/07
|60% off
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters(NIS America)
|$15.00
|$60.00
|07/07
|75% off
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman (NIS America)
|$37.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|38% off
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America)
|$37.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|38% off
|Prinny® 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded Bundle (NIS America)
|$22.49
|$51.00
|07/07
|56% off
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America)
|$22.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|63% off
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America)
|$22.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|63% off
|Quarry Truck Simulator (BoomHits)
|$5.99
|$14.99
|17/07
|60% off
|RICO (Thunderful Games)
|$3.00
|$30.00
|16/07
|90% off
|RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games)
|$4.49
|$29.99
|17/07
|85% off
|Race Track Driver (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Ramp Bike Jumping (BoomHits)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|60% off
|Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games)
|$4.05
|$13.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Reminiscence in the Night (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.19
|$7.99
|03/07
|60% off
|Retimed (Stray Fawn)
|$8.28
|$20.70
|02/07
|60% off
|River City Melee Mach!! (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
|$5.69
|$17.25
|03/07
|67% off
|Roll The Cat (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.19
|$7.99
|03/07
|60% off
|SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America)
|$22.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|63% off
|Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games)
|$1.50
|$7.49
|17/07
|80% off
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings Stranger of Sword City Revisited (NIS America)
|$26.25
|$75.00
|07/07
|65% off
|Say No! More (Thunderful)
|$3.37
|$22.50
|16/07
|85% off
|Shopping Mall Parking Lot (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Shu (Coatsink Software)
|$1.55
|$12.99
|16/07
|88% off
|Sigi – A Fart for Melusina (Sometimes You)
|$2.55
|$7.50
|06/07
|66% off
|SkyTime (Sometimes You)
|$1.53
|$4.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Slaycation Paradise (Merge Games)
|$4.50
|$30.00
|17/07
|85% off
|Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix)
|$1.80
|$9.00
|16/07
|80% off
|Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games)
|$4.49
|$29.95
|17/07
|85% off
|Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game (RuWaMo Games)
|$1.65
|$9.99
|17/07
|83% off
|Sparklite (Merge Games)
|$5.62
|$37.50
|17/07
|85% off
|Spirit of the North (Merge Games)
|$4.72
|$31.50
|17/07
|85% off
|Sports Car Driver (Pixelmob)
|$6.30
|$18.00
|17/07
|65% off
|State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You)
|$4.08
|$12.00
|06/07
|66% off
|SteamWorld Dig (Thunderful)
|$1.50
|$15.00
|16/07
|90% off
|SteamWorld Dig 2 (Thunderful)
|$5.99
|$29.99
|16/07
|80% off
|SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Thunderful)
|$2.99
|$29.99
|16/07
|90% off
|SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful)
|$5.69
|$37.99
|16/07
|85% off
|Stellar Interface (ImaginationOverflow)
|$4.48
|$19.50
|30/06
|77% off
|Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games)
|$1.80
|$18.00
|16/07
|90% off
|Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands (Merge Games)
|$5.62
|$37.49
|17/07
|85% off
|Sublevel Zero Redux (Coatsink Software)
|$1.57
|$22.50
|16/07
|93% off
|Super Car Driver (Pixelmob)
|$7.35
|$21.00
|17/07
|65% off
|Super Hero Driving School (BoomBit Games)
|$4.50
|$15.00
|17/07
|70% off
|Super Hero Flying School (BoomHits)
|$6.00
|$15.00
|17/07
|60% off
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD (Krome Studios)
|$13.99
|$39.99
|03/07
|65% off
|Takorita Meets Fries (Ratalaika Games)
|$3.19
|$7.99
|03/07
|60% off
|The Count Lucanor (Merge Games)
|$3.37
|$22.49
|17/07
|85% off
|The Dark Prophecy (Ratalaika Games)
|$5.99
|$14.99
|03/07
|60% off
|The Escapists 2 (Team17)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|13/07
|75% off
|The Hand of Glory (Meangrip Studio)
|$6.37
|$25.50
|02/07
|75% off
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero (NIS America)
|$42.00
|$60.00
|07/07
|30% off
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (NIS America)
|$42.00
|$60.00
|07/07
|30% off
|The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (NIS America)
|$37.50
|$60.00
|07/07
|38% off
|The Lightbringer (Merge Games)
|$4.59
|$22.99
|17/07
|80% off
|The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
|$8.73
|$34.95
|03/07
|75% off
|The Silver Case 2425 (NIS America)
|$27.00
|$60.00
|07/07
|55% off
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition (Merge Games)
|$3.90
|$19.50
|17/07
|80% off
|Through the Years (BoomHits)
|$6.39
|$15.99
|17/07
|60% off
|Time on Frog Island (Merge Games)
|$7.19
|$35.95
|17/07
|80% off
|Timelie (Merge Games)
|$7.50
|$30.00
|17/07
|75% off
|Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games)
|$6.75
|$22.50
|17/07
|70% off
|Trailblazers (Thunderful Games)
|$4.50
|$45.00
|16/07
|90% off
|Truck Simulator USA & ATV Monster Rally Bundle (SUCCESS GAMES)
|$4.99
|$29.99
|02/07
|83% off
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games)
|$6.74
|$44.95
|17/07
|85% off
|Vaporum (Merge Games)
|$5.24
|$34.99
|17/07
|85% off
|Vasilis (Sometimes You)
|$2.55
|$7.50
|06/07
|66% off
|Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder (DarkDes Labs)
|$5.25
|$7.50
|23/06
|30% off
|Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator(Testagamercreations)
|$1.50
|$14.90
|30/06
|90% off
|World Soccer (Sabec)
|$2.40
|$12.00
|16/07
|80% off
|Worldless (Coatsink Software)
|$19.46
|$29.95
|16/07
|35% off
|Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online)
|$18.00
|$45.00
|03/07
|60% off
|Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios)
|$3.00
|$4.50
|07/07
|33% off