Bargain Roundup: More than 1100 games discounted in Nintendo’s Winter eShop Sale

The pain on the wallet doesn’t stop for no one, as we predicted: there’s a massive eShop sale on this week and there’s more than a few very high quality games to pick from.

Like usual Nintendo has picked their favourite games, and we’ve gone through the massive list and picked ours. This time we’ve tried to pick as many games that have hit all-time-lows, or are new to being discounted. Lucky for you too, Big W has eShop credit on discounted at 10% off this week as well. Funny how that works out.

You’ll have to forgive us for taking a punt on this one, but this sale is known as the Summer Sale in Europe and the UK – so we figure it’ll end up being the Winter Sale here.

Nintendo’s Highlights

✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) – $62.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 23/06) – 30% off

✚ Detective Pikachu Returns (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/06) – 30% off

✚ EA SPORTS FC 24 (EA) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off

✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/06) – 25% off

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $26.29 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 67% off

✚ Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar) – $41.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/06) – 40% off

✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $4.79 (Usually $47.95, ends 23/06) – 90% off



Some of Nintendo’s other recommended titles were already on sale last week, and we covered them here.

Vooks Team Highlights

First Party

✚ Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ ASTRAL CHAIN (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Nintendo) – $59.90 (Usually $89.90, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo) – $41.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/06) – 30% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – $32.95 (Usually $54.95, ends 23/06) – 40% off

✚ Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ Miitopia (Nintendo) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/06) – 30% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

✚ Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + Expansion Pass (Nintendo) – $83.30 (Usually $124.95, ends 23/06) – 33% off

Indie and Third Party

✚ Balatro (Playstack) – $19.75 (Usually $21.95, ends 23/06) – 10% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition (Devolver Digital) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 23/06) – 40% off

✚ Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/06) – 30% off

✚ Death’s Door (Devolver Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/06) – 65% off

✚ Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous Europe) – $48.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 23/06) – 30% off

✚ Garden Story (Rose City Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/06) – 75% off

✚ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Rockstar) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 50% off

✚ Grim Fandango Remastered (Double Fine) – $5.24 (Usually $20.99, ends 23/06) – 75% off

✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 23/06) – 50% off

✚ LEGO CITY Undercover (WB Games) – $8.99 (Usually $89.95, ends 29/06) – 90% off

✚ LUMINES REMASTERED (Enhance) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/06) – 70% off

✚ METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version (KONAMI) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/06) – 20% off

✚ Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.45 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 84% off

✚ Persona 3 Portable (SEGA) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/06) – 40% off

✚ Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) – $47.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 23/06) – 40% off

✚ Return to Monkey Island (Devolver Digital) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/06) – 50% off

✚ South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $49.95, ends 23/06) – 70% off

✚ Sonic Frontiers (Sega) – $33.84 (Usually $99.55, ends 23/06) – 65% off

✚ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (KONAMI) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 23/06) – 60% off

✚ The Wild at Heart (Humble Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/06) – 60% off

✚ TUNIC (Finji) – $21.00 (Usually $42.00, ends 23/06) – 50% off

✚ Untitled Goose Game (Panic) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/06) – 50% off

✚ XCOM 2 Collection (2K) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 23/06) – 85% off

Everything else…

