0

Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W42) A Trick

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 19, 2024
Advertisement

Same story as usual—not much happening, but there are still a few good games worth picking up. With Halloween approaching, it’s likely that a big sale featuring loosely themed games will happen soon. However, you could always grab Ghost Trick now and get a head start.W

New all time lows: Unicorn Overlord ($61.71, 35%), Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective ($22.47, 50% off), Promenade ($15.00, 60% off), ElecHead ($8.70, 40% off), Narita Boy ($3.75, 90% off), PHOGS! ($9.37, 75% off).

Highlights: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ($21.23, 75% off), Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair ($4.50, 90% off), Two Point Campus ($9.59, 90% off), DAVE THE DIVER ($20.99, 30% off), SEGA AGES Out Run ($3.28, 75% off).

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (SEGA) – $21.23 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off
6Souls (Ratalaika Games) – $3.89 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/10) – 70% off
7 Horizons (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/11) – 85% off
A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 75% off
A Little Golf Journey (Playtonic Friends) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 10/11) – 70% off
A Summer with the Shiba Inu (Ratalaika Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 70% off
ALIEN WAR (Game Museum) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/11) – 10% off
Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/11) – 75% off
Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Aery – Calm Mind (EpiXR Games) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Ageless (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Air Aces (Pix Arts) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Air Traffic Sim: Airport Dispatcher Simulator (Megame) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 28/10) – 85% off
Alchemist Generations Bundle (Art Games Studio) – $29.74 (Usually $34.99, ends 27/10) – 15% off
Alchemist: The Potion Monger (Art Games Studio) – $20.40 (Usually $24.00, ends 27/10) – 15% off
All-Star Fruit Racing (3DClouds) – $2.25 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 93% off
Always Sometimes Monsters (Vagabond Dog) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off
America Wild Hunting (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Angels of Death (Vaka Gamez) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/11) – 40% off
Anthill (Thunderful) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
Apple Slash (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 70% off
Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 85% off
Assault ChaingunS KM (MoonGlass) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Automachef (Team17) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 90% off
BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION (Untold Tales) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 90% off
BPM: Bullets Per Minute (Playtonic Friends) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 10/11) – 50% off
BROK the InvestiGator (COWCAT) – $17.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
Badland: Game of the Year Edition (Untold Tales) – $3.14 (Usually $8.99, ends 12/11) – 65% off
Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG (Ukiyo Publishing) – $21.49 (Usually $42.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
Bazzle (Ghostwhale Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Beach Bounce Remastered (Gamuzumi) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Before We Leave (Team17) – $5.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Beholder 2 (Alawar Premium) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 66% off
Being Stronger While Playing! SilverStar Go DX (SILVERSTAR) – $47.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 30/10) – 20% off
Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 31/10) – 40% off
Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle (Team17) – $41.37 (Usually $68.95, ends 11/11) – 40% off
Blastoid Breakout (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Blazing Beaks (Untold Tales) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 85% off
Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/11) – 75% off
Bob Help Them (No Gravity Games) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Bocce (Pix Arts) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Book Quest (eastasiasoft) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/10) – 65% off
Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Bravery and Greed (Team17) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Brawl Chess (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.91 (Usually $10.40, ends 17/11) – 72% off
Burn! SuperTrucks (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 12/11) – 87% off
CANNON ARMY (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Cake Bash (Coatsink Software) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Call of Honor – Duty of Warfare & Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $6.99(Usually $25.99, ends 31/10) – 73% off
Candy Match Kiddies (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/11) – 90% off
CarX Drift Racing Online (CarX Technologies) – $11.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 24/10) – 70% off
Cave Bad (eastasiasoft) – $1.60 (Usually $7.49, ends 31/10) – 79% off
Checkers Master (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/10) – 50% off
Clash Force (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 70% off
Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Clay Skeet Shooting (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Close to the Sun (Wired Productions) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Cloud Gardens (Coatsink Software) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
ClusterPuck 99 (Coatsink Software) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Construction Machines Simulator (SimFabric) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/11) – 30% off
CosmoPlayerZ (Regista) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 10/11) – 50% off
Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Cresteaju (PLiCy) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/10) – 30% off
Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Cross the Moon (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Crown Trick (Team17) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition (Brace Yourself Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Crystal Goddess (Gamuzumi) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Cyber Hook (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
DOG GONE GOLFING (Vagabond Dog) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 70% off
Daggerhood (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Dark Quest 2 (Brain Seal Entertainment) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 60% off
Darkest Dungeon® (Red Hook Studios) – $9.88 (Usually $32.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 27/10) – 35% off
Darkness and Flame: Missing Memories (FIVE-BN STUDIO) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 27/10) – 35% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Ishtar Games) – $8.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 14/11) – 80% off
Death Park (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Deep Diving Adventures (Jujubee) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 90% off
Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Deep Space Rush (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure (COWCAT) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/10) – 90% off
Demon Turf: Bundle (Playtonic Friends) – $14.84 (Usually $26.99, ends 10/11) – 45% off
Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 27/10) – 85% off
Demon’s Tier+ (COWCAT) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/10) – 85% off
Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/11) – 60% off
Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/10) – 90% off
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney Electronic Content) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 31/10) – 65% off
Distrust (Alawar Premium) – $5.59 (Usually $16.45, ends 31/10) – 66% off
Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Alawar Premium) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 66% off
Dojoran (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
Dormitory Love (PLiCy) – $34.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 28/10) – 30% off
Double Cross (Headup Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Dragon Question (Game Museum) – $4.05 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 10% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 07/11) – 90% off
Dungeons of Shalnor (Johnny Ostad) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Dusty Raging Fist (PD Design Studio) – $4.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/11) – 67% off
Dynos & Ghosts (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Egg Runner (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Egg Up (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $9.27 (Usually $30.90, ends 29/10) – 70% off
Embraced By Autumn (Ratalaika Games) – $14.49 (Usually $28.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Energy Balance (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Energy Cycle (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Epic Chef (Team17) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 90% off
Etrian Odyssey HD (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (SEGA) – $47.98 (Usually $119.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Fantasy Tower Defense (EpiXR Games) – $2.79 (Usually $3.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Farm Expert 2018 for Nintendo Switch™ (SimFabric) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Farm Mechanic Simulator (SimFabric) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Five Nights at Freddy’s (Clickteam) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/11) – 55% off
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Clickteam) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/11) – 55% off
Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (Clickteam) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/11) – 55% off
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (Clickteam) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/11) – 55% off
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (Clickteam) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 01/11) – 55% off
Flame Keeper (Untold Tales) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/11) – 50% off
Flippin Kaktus (No Gravity Games) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/11) – 60% off
Floppy Knights (Rose City Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Fobia (Eugene Lazebny) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 75% off
FootGoal! Tiki Taka (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 90% off
Football Cup 2022 (7Levels) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 86% off
Forest Pop (EpiXR Games) – $2.79 (Usually $3.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Freddy Spaghetti (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Free Throw Basketball (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Frogo Deluxe (Zakym) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/11) – 85% off
From Heaven To Earth (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Furry Hentai Tangram (Gamuzumi) – $3.34 (Usually $4.99, ends 03/11) – 33% off
Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/11) – 90% off
G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $4.62 (Usually $6.60, ends 12/11) – 30% off
GRIP (Wired Productions) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Galactic Trooper Armada (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Gamedec (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/11) – 90% off
Garden Story (Rose City Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/10) – 60% off
Gardenia (SimFabric) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Gerda: A Flame in Winter (DON’T NOD) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/11) – 65% off
Get Packed: Couch Chaos (Coatsink Software) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Go! Fish Go! (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/11) – 75% off
Going Under (Team17) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Golf Club Nostalgia (Untold Tales) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Grand Prix Racing (Pix Arts) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Grand Slam Tennis (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Sometimes You) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Graviter (No Gravity Games) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Greak: Memories of Azur (Team17) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Gutwhale (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
HORROR TALES: The Wine (Carlos Coronado) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
Halloween Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition (Thunderful Games) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 01/11) – 95% off
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash (Thunderful Games) – $1.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 95% off
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Headup Multiplayer Bundle (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 17/11) – 88% off
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/10) – 90% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 30/10) – 50% off
History 2048 (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
Hokko Life (Team17) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! (Thunderful Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 93% off
Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Thunderful Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 93% off
Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! (Thunderful Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 93% off
Horror Tale 2: Samantha (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
How to Fool a Liar King Remastered (Ratalaika Games) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
I and Me (Ratalaika Games) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 23/10) – 50% off
I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/11) – 80% off
ISLANDERS: Console Edition (Coatsink Software) – $2.12 (Usually $8.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Infernium (Carlos Coronado) – $20.70 (Usually $34.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
JDM Racing (Nikita Alexeevich) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison (Regista) – $9.44 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Japanese Escape Games The Hospital (Regista) – $9.44 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks (Regista) – $9.44 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Japanese Escape Games The Police Office (Regista) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train (Regista) – $9.44 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento (Regista) – $9.44 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sweets Shop (Regista) – $9.44 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/11) – 30% off
Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $3.00 (Usually $31.65, ends 17/11) – 91% off
Jet Set Knights (Ratalaika Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Jewel Diamonds (EpiXR Games) – $2.79 (Usually $3.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Jubilee (RED ART GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (Coatsink Software) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 13/11) – 50% off
KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 80% off
KORAL (Carlos Coronado) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
KURSK (Jujubee) – $3.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 77% off
Kickerinho World (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 16/11) – 79% off
King of Seas (Team17) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 90% off
Knowledge Trainer: Trivia (the binary family) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 17/11) – 80% off
LASERPITIUM (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off
LEGO® Bricktales (Thunderful) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
LYNE (Worm Club) – $11.92 (Usually $14.90, ends 23/10) – 20% off
Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $3.91 (Usually $9.79, ends 07/11) – 60% off
Laser Brain Puzzle: Classic Logic Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/11) – 70% off
Lawn Mowing Simulator (astragon) – $23.19 (Usually $28.99, ends 14/11) – 20% off
Legends of Talia: Arcadia (Gamuzumi) – $2.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Lila’s Sky Ark (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Little Bug (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/11) – 92% off
Little Dragons Café (Thunderful Games) – $3.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 01/11) – 95% off
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $42.00, ends 15/11) – 93% off
LocO-SportS (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 30% off
Lovecraftian Bundle (Frogwares) – $16.37 (Usually $125.99, ends 14/11) – 87% off
Ludo XXL (TREVA) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Lumberhill (Untold Tales) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 12/11) – 75% off
Lust for Darkness (SimFabric) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition (SimFabric) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Mail Mole (Undercoders) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/11) – 60% off
Make War (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.00, ends 16/11) – 89% off
Mechanic Battle (MobilWay) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
Medical Herbs Bundle – Bio Inc. Redemption + Weedcraft Inc (Klabater) – $21.59 (Usually $47.99, ends 06/11) – 55% off
Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Metamorphosis (Untold Tales) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/11) – 90% off
Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club) – $15.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/10) – 20% off
Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off
Missile Dancer (MoonGlass) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Monmusu Gladiator (Waku Waku Games) – $4.72 (Usually $9.44, ends 07/11) – 50% off
Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/11) – 50% off
Moving Out & Moving out 2 Bundle (Team17) – $34.47 (Usually $68.95, ends 11/11) – 50% off
Mugsters (Team17) – $2.70 (Usually $7.95, ends 11/11) – 66% off
Multi Quiz (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 90% off
Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack (aNCHOR) – $85.45 (Usually $94.95, ends 30/10) – 10% off
My Coloring Book 2 (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/11) – 80% off
My Little Universe (Saygames) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/11) – 50% off
My Lovely Dog Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Narita Boy (Team17) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 90% off
Nature Puzzle (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $11.05 (Usually $16.50, ends 31/10) – 33% off
Neon Junctions (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Night Lights (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $6.60 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 78% off
Nira (Graffiti Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Nova-111 (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 60% off
OVIVO (Sometimes You) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game™ (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
One True Hero (No Gravity Games) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/11) – 60% off
One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $5.20 (Usually $26.00, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $1.69 (Usually $33.90, ends 13/11) – 95% off
PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+ (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/10) – 90% off
PHOGS! (Coatsink Software) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $3.19 (Usually $15.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Paradox Soul (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Persona 5 Tactica (SEGA) – $64.97 (Usually $129.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Persona® 5 Strikers (SEGA) – $29.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/11) – 86% off
Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Planet of Lana (Thunderful) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/11) – 35% off
Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 72% off
Pop Blocks (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Port Royale 4 (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 03/11) – 70% off
Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.00, ends 16/11) – 79% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/10) – 67% off
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 31/10) – 67% off
Preventive Strike (SimFabric) – $1.89 (Usually $2.70, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Push the Crate (Polygon Art) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Push the Crate 2 (Polygon Art) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Push-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (SEGA) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 31/10) – 75% off
REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.54 (Usually $22.00, ends 17/11) – 93% off
Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 for Kids (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
Raging Justice (Team17) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 87% off
Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Restless Soul (Graffiti Games) – $4.35 (Usually $21.75, ends 03/11) – 80% off
Retrace: Memories of Death (eastasiasoft) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
Retro Tanks (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Return of the Obra Dinn (3909) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 33% off
Riddled Corpses EX (COWCAT) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/10) – 90% off
Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $2.09 (Usually $10.49, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (Team17) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Roll The Cat (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
Rush Rally 3 (Brownmonster) – $6.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/10) – 73% off
SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Gain Ground (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Ichidant-R (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Space Harrier (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Thunder Force IV (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
SPACETIME ODISSEY (Pix Arts) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Saboteur II: Avenging Angel (SimFabric) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Saboteur SiO (SimFabric) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Saboteur! (SimFabric) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Sakura Alien (Gamuzumi) – $10.71 (Usually $15.99, ends 03/11) – 33% off
Sakura MMO (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Sakura Nova (Gamuzumi) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Sakura Succubus (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Sakura Swim Club (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Save Farty (the binary family) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/11) – 72% off
Say No! More (Thunderful) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
SeaBed (Fruitbat Factory) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/10) – 33% off
Secret Summoner (Waku Waku Games) – $3.51 (Usually $11.70, ends 07/11) – 70% off
Seventh Lair (MangaGamer) – $7.92 (Usually $9.90, ends 01/11) – 20% off
Shalnor Legends Double Bundle (Johnny Ostad) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Sheltered (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Shopping Clutter: Halloween Mystery (Legacy Games) – $14.73 (Usually $19.65, ends 31/10) – 25% off
Shu (Coatsink Software) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Sigi – A Fart for Melusina (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Siralim 3 (Thylacine Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/10) – 50% off
Siralim Ultimate (Thylacine Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/10) – 50% off
Sit-Ups Workout (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 80% off
Skittles (Pix Arts) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 21/10) – 80% off
Snowball Collections Bubble (FuriouSoftPhoenix) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Raw Fury) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 20% off
SolSeraph (SEGA) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 12/11) – 73% off
Sonic Colours: Ultimate (SEGA) – $25.78 (Usually $64.45, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) – $33.84 (Usually $99.55, ends 31/10) – 66% off
Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $24.47 (Usually $48.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Sonic Superstars (SEGA) – $47.47 (Usually $94.95, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Sophstar (RED ART GAMES) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/11) – 85% off
Space Wars (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Sprout Valley (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $27.00, ends 17/11) – 89% off
State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/11) – 66% off
SteamWorld Dig (Thunderful) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
SteamWorld Heist Complete Bundle (Thunderful) – $36.36 (Usually $55.95, ends 01/11) – 35% off
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Thunderful) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 01/11) – 50% off
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $5.69 (Usually $37.99, ends 01/11) – 85% off
Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 60% off
Strike Daz Cans (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 16/11) – 79% off
Sublevel Zero Redux (Coatsink Software) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
Sudoku Master (Pix Arts) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Suhoshin (No More 500) – $6.66 (Usually $22.20, ends 31/10) – 70% off
Super Loop Drive (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 13/11) – 75% off
Super Magbot (Team17) – $3.19 (Usually $15.95, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs (PLiCy) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/10) – 30% off
Super Toy Cars (Eclipse Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 06/11) – 80% off
Super Toy Cars 2 (Eclipse Games) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 06/11) – 80% off
Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 06/11) – 80% off
Supersonic Tank Cats (No Gravity Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 79% off
Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/11) – 89% off
Sweet Sugar Candy (Pix Arts) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.36 (Usually $11.25, ends 17/11) – 79% off
TEN (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
TETRA for Nintendo Switch International Edition (MoonGlass) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf (Ratalaika Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
Tanky Tanks (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 90% off
Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/10) – 70% off
The Dark Prophecy (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/10) – 60% off
The Demon Crystal (Regista) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/11) – 80% off
The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/11) – 80% off
The Hong Kong Massacre (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/11) – 90% off
The Knight Witch (Team17) – $10.18 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/11) – 66% off
The Legend of Tianding (Neon Doctrine) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/10) – 60% off
The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/11) – 50% off
The Pigeon – Simulator (GAMETOTOP.CC) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/11) – 90% off
The Room (Fireproof Games) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/11) – 60% off
The Room Two (Fireproof Games) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/11) – 60% off
The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (Wired Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 75% off
The World Next Door (VIZ) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/10) – 60% off
They Breathe (Bulbware) – $1.68 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/11) – 72% off
Thunder Kid II: Null Mission (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Toilet Hero (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 79% off
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 93% off
Tools Up! (Untold Tales) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/11) – 90% off
Top Down Racer (Pix Arts) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Top Gun Air Combat (Pix Arts) – $8.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Trailblazers (Thunderful Games) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 01/11) – 95% off
Treehouse Riddle (Fruitbat Factory) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 20% off
Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $5.61 (Usually $25.50, ends 31/10) – 78% off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $6.60 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/10) – 78% off
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $15.39 (Usually $69.99, ends 31/10) – 78% off
Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $4.95 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 78% off
Truck Mechanic Simulator (SimFabric) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 13/11) – 30% off
Turbo Skiddy Racing (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 75% off
Two Point Campus (SEGA) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
UNI (Game Museum) – $6.30 (Usually $7.00, ends 12/11) – 10% off
UORiS DX (Regista) – $2.64 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/11) – 78% off
Ultra Foodmess 2 (Silesia Games) – $5.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/10) – 21% off
Ultra Hat Dimension (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
UnderDungeon (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/11) – 86% off
Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle (SEGA) – $22.72 (Usually $90.90, ends 31/10) – 75% off
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $12.79 (Usually $63.95, ends 31/10) – 80% off
Vasilis (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 66% off
Vera Blanc: Full Moon (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/11) – 50% off
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 60% off
Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/11) – 80% off
Voyage (Ratalaika Games) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 23/10) – 50% off
What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Wife Quest (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 50% off
Winter Games Challenge (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 31/10) – 40% off
Witch Explorer (Regista) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 30% off
World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 93% off
Worldless (Coatsink Software) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/11) – 50% off
Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/11) – 80% off
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Xenon Racer (3DClouds) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 90% off
Xenon Valkyrie+ (COWCAT) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/10) – 90% off
YOGA MASTER (My World) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/11) – 40% off
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 80% off
Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $5.40 (Usually $27.00, ends 11/11) – 80% off
Yooka-Laylee (Playtonic Friends) – $6.50 (Usually $32.50, ends 10/11) – 80% off
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/11) – 90% off
Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 12/11) – 10% off
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Disney Electronic Content) – $7.85 (Usually $22.45, ends 31/10) – 65% off
Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 27/10) – 75% off
Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $5.19 (Usually $12.99, ends 03/11) – 60% off
Zumba Blitz (EpiXR Games) – $2.79 (Usually $3.99, ends 03/11) – 30% off
Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.49, ends 27/10) – 50% off

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
100%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Bargains
Tags
Weekly Switch eShop Deals
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment