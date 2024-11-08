Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W45) Story of

Advertisement

It’s been a week or so since the Halloween sale ended, so with some time between that – the good discounts have started to flow through again, enough at least for an article. This week there’s some good stuff at all time lows, and other good games matching previous lows which haven’t been on sale in a bit. Here’s what we’ve found.

All time low highlights: Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (80% off, $11.99), Rune Factory 5 (74% off, $18.73), Rune Factory 4 Special (80% off, $8.99), West of Loathing (64% off, $5.76), Cattails (88% off, $2.63), Owlboy (75% off, $7.48), Moving Out (80% off, $7.50), Project Warlock (75% off, $5.62)

Other highlights: Hades (60% off, $15.00), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (50% off, $22.47), Hotshot Racing (85%, $4.50) , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (35% off, $24.37)