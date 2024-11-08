Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W45) Story of
It’s been a week or so since the Halloween sale ended, so with some time between that – the good discounts have started to flow through again, enough at least for an article. This week there’s some good stuff at all time lows, and other good games matching previous lows which haven’t been on sale in a bit. Here’s what we’ve found.
All time low highlights: Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (80% off, $11.99), Rune Factory 5 (74% off, $18.73), Rune Factory 4 Special (80% off, $8.99), West of Loathing (64% off, $5.76), Cattails (88% off, $2.63), Owlboy (75% off, $7.48), Moving Out (80% off, $7.50), Project Warlock (75% off, $5.62)
Other highlights: Hades (60% off, $15.00), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (50% off, $22.47), Hotshot Racing (85%, $4.50) , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (35% off, $24.37)
✚ .cat (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/12) – 88% off
✚ 12 orbits (Roman Uhlig) – $1.50 (Usually $2.49, ends 17/11) – 40% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ ABC Match with Me (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ ABC Search With Me (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 80% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Forever Entertainment) – $2.65 (Usually $18.95, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Peace of Mind 2 (EpiXR Games) – $3.98 (Usually $19.93, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Airborne Kingdom (indie.io) – $18.25 (Usually $36.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis 2 (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Alveole (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Amabilly (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Among Pipes (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (Anima Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (Anima Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off
✚ AnimaLudo (Prison Games) – $3.72 (Usually $14.90, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Anime Studio Story (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 67% off
✚ Anuchard (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
✚ Archlion Saga (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/12) – 88% off
✚ Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Autumn’s Journey (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $10.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Battle Axe & Final Vendetta Bundle (Numskull Games) – $27.00 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/11) – 60% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Big Pharma (Klabater) – $5.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/11) – 87% off
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Birthday of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $8.66 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/11) – 66% off
✚ Block & Shot (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.34 (Usually $28.99, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 70% off
✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Cake Invaders (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/11) – 67% off
✚ Candivity (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Car Driving School Simulator (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Car Racing Trials (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Cargo Crew Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 87% off
✚ Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $2.63 (Usually $21.99, ends 20/11) – 88% off
✚ Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Checkers for Kids (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ City Driving Simulator 2 (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ City Traffic Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
✚ Clouzy! (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Cluedo: Classic Edition (Marmalade Game Studio) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Collapsed (OverGamez) – $3.30 (Usually $22.00, ends 23/11) – 85% off
✚ Colorfall (Prison Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Colorful Boi (Webnetic) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Construction Ramp Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Construction Site Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/12) – 92% off
✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/11) – 85% off
✚ Coromon (indie.io) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 60% off
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 21/11) – 60% off
✚ Crazy Trucks (Prison Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
✚ Cubicity (OverGamez) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/11) – 60% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $6.99 (Usually $34.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Dark Deity (indie.io) – $9.13 (Usually $36.50, ends 08/11) – 75% off
✚ Dark Devotion (The Arcade Crew) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/12) – 70% off
✚ De: Yabatanien (MoonGlass) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ Discolored (Godbey Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 80% off
✚ Doodle Devil: 3volution (JoyBits) – $6.61 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
✚ Doodle Games Bundle (JoyBits) – $16.53 (Usually $33.75, ends 11/11) – 51% off
✚ Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $11.02 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
✚ Doodle Mafia: Crime City (JoyBits) – $7.35 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 51% off
✚ Dream House Days DX (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (Game Mill) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ Dreamscaper (indie.io) – $9.13 (Usually $36.50, ends 08/11) – 75% off
✚ Driving World: Italian Job (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Driving World: Nordic Challenge (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ Dungeons & Bombs (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Effie (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 90% off
✚ El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/11) – 75% off
✚ Ellada Games RPG Bundle (Ellada Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Embr (Curve Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Escape Room Super Bundle (M9 GAMES) – $27.29 (Usually $38.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
✚ Estiman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Everdark Tower (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/12) – 25% off
✚ Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 87% off
✚ Extreme Car Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Fall Gummies (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Fantasy Checkers (Prison Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Fantasy Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Fashion Police Squad (No More Robots) – $15.92 (Usually $28.95, ends 19/11) – 45% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/12) – 85% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 87% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 08/12) – 50% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ Freedom Planet 1+2 Bundle (Marvelous Europe) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/11) – 40% off
✚ From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ GEMINI ARMS (MoonGlass) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $5.14 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
✚ Games Advent Calendar 2024 Bundle (Mindscape) – $19.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/11) – 33% off
✚ Gangsta Paradise (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $10.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/12) – 92% off
✚ Get Ogre It (Croix Apps) – $2.34 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/11) – 87% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Ghost Sync (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ Ghostanoid (JoyBits) – $5.14 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Godstrike (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/11) – 50% off
✚ Greed 2: Forbidden Experiments (Joindots) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/11) – 20% off
✚ Greed Series (Joindots) – $46.32 (Usually $57.90, ends 21/11) – 20% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $3.71 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/12) – 73% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/11) – 80% off
✚ Heart&Slash (aheartfulofgames) – $2.94 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/11) – 86% off
✚ Hello Goodboy (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 90% off
✚ Hentai Girls Panic (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
✚ Hentai Girls Puzzle (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
✚ Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 70% off
✚ Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $6.74 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 85% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 35% off
✚ Hidden Paws Bundle (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Hidden Paws Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 50% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O) – $5.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/12) – 81% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 70% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $6.45 (Usually $25.80, ends 19/11) – 75% off
✚ I, AI (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/11) – 90% off
✚ Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $2.62 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 65% off
✚ In Rays Of The Light (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Infernax (The Arcade Crew) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 33% off
✚ Jetboard Joust (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off
✚ Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $4.19 (Usually $20.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ KUNAI (The Arcade Crew) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/11) – 70% off
✚ Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 80% off
✚ Kingdom of Aurelia – Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger (Joindots) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/11) – 25% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 65% off
✚ Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 19/11) – 60% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/12) – 85% off
✚ Loot Hero DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
✚ Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (Keinart) – $2.94 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/11) – 86% off
✚ Machinarium (Amanita Design) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
✚ Machinarium & Creaks (Amanita Design) – $17.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
✚ Mail Time (indie.io) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 65% off
✚ Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $6.59 (Usually $10.99, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
✚ Merge Your Room (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Mermaid Story (Prison Games) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Metal Slug Tactics (DotEmu) – $32.85 (Usually $36.50, ends 12/11) – 10% off
✚ Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Mini Gardens (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
✚ Missile Dancer 2 (TERARIN GAMES) – $17.76 (Usually $22.20, ends 26/11) – 20% off
✚ Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Modern Combat Blackout (Gameloft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/11) – 75% off
✚ Monster Outbreak (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
✚ Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/12) – 60% off
✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/11) – 93% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Multilevel Parking Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/12) – 67% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Namariel Legends – Iron Lord (Joindots) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/11) – 25% off
✚ Naught (Wild Sphere) – $3.90 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 87% off
✚ Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Nice Slice (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Niffelheim (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 80% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
✚ Not Tonight & Not Tonight 2 (No More Robots) – $16.11 (Usually $53.70, ends 19/11) – 70% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.14 (Usually $34.99, ends 19/11) – 91% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $3.25 (Usually $32.55, ends 19/11) – 90% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Offroad Night Racing (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ One Last Memory (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/11) – 60% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Pang Adventures (DotEmu) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed (EpiXR Games) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 08/12) – 82% off
✚ Parkour Bullet Frenzy – FPS, Physics, Slowmotion (VRCFORGE STUDIOS) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
✚ Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
✚ Penko Park (Ghostbutter) – $7.14 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/11) – 66% off
✚ Perfect Traffic Simulator (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Photography Guide: Mastering the Art of Capturing Moments (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 05/12) – 50% off
✚ Pilgrims (Amanita Design) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
✚ Pippu – Bauble Quest (Chequered Ink) – $2.62 (Usually $5.25, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Pirates on Target (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate Edition (Batovi Games) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 10/11) – 50% off
✚ Pocket Academy (Kairosoft) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (Numskull Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital (Numskull Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital and Fun! Fun! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $16.87 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital and Pups & Purrs Pet Shop Bundle (Numskull Games) – $16.87 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle World Bundle (17Studio) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 13/11) – 70% off
✚ Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 50% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ RICO: London (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Raging Blasters (MoonGlass) – $14.59 (Usually $20.85, ends 24/11) – 30% off
✚ Railways – Train Simulator (Nerd Monkeys) – $4.04 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/11) – 55% off
✚ Rainbow Runner (Prison Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Ramp Bike Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Red’s Kingdom (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Residual (Orange Pixel) – $19.20 (Usually $32.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $4.89 (Usually $9.79, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 80% off
✚ Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
✚ Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Royal Roads (8Floor Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/11) – 30% off
✚ Royal Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Ruin Raiders (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.70, ends 17/11) – 74% off
✚ Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $7.64 (Usually $16.99, ends 18/11) – 55% off
✚ SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Save Koch (OverGamez) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/11) – 85% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 50% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric) – $20.40 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 32% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 21/11) – 50% off
✚ Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Smashroom (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
✚ Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital) – $7.19 (Usually $35.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 80% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Sports Car Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ SpyHack (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
✚ Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Starward Rogue (Klabater) – $7.87 (Usually $22.49, ends 27/11) – 65% off
✚ Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 80% off
✚ Steel Defier (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ Sticks Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Storm In A Teacup (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 55% off
✚ Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
✚ Super Dino (Prison Games) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ Super Hero Flying School (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ Super Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $4.27 (Usually $14.25, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ THAT’S A COW (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/12) – 67% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 03/12) – 73% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 80% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Terracotta (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
✚ The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 85% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ The Diabolical Trilogy (COWCAT) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ The Legend of Ninja (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ The Ramen Sensei (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 67% off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 19/11) – 80% off
✚ They Always Run Deluxe (Plug In Digital) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 22/11) – 40% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $2.24 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/11) – 89% off
✚ Through the Years (BoomBit Games) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 87% off
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ To the Top, Mammoth! (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/11) – 88% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Toy Rider (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Traffix: Traffic Simulator (Nerd Monkeys) – $4.04 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/11) – 55% off
✚ Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Trash Quest (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 80% off
✚ Trinity Trigger (Marvelous Europe) – $29.98 (Usually $74.95, ends 20/11) – 60% off
✚ Truck Simulator 2 (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Truck Simulator 3 (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Under Leaves (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/12) – 85% off
✚ Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi & Mon-Yu (Numskull Games) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Venba (Visai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (The Arcade Crew) – $16.21 (Usually $24.95, ends 11/11) – 35% off
✚ Venture Towns (Kairosoft) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 67% off
✚ Venus: Improbable Dream (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
✚ Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 65% off
✚ We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 80% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $5.76 (Usually $16.00, ends 25/11) – 64% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
✚ Wind of Shuriken (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
✚ Windjammers (DotEmu) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 66% off
✚ Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots) – $29.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/11) – 25% off
✚ Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (DotEmu) – $7.80 (Usually $26.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
✚ Word Guess (Webnetic) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
✚ Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
✚ Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $3.87 (Usually $25.80, ends 19/11) – 85% off
✚ Ys Origin (DotEmu) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/11) – 90% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
✚ Zoo Dentist (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
✚ orbit.industries (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 75% off