Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W45) Story of

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 8, 2024
It’s been a week or so since the Halloween sale ended, so with some time between that – the good discounts have started to flow through again, enough at least for an article. This week there’s some good stuff at all time lows, and other good games matching previous lows which haven’t been on sale in a bit. Here’s what we’ve found.

All time low highlights: Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (80% off, $11.99), Rune Factory 5 (74% off, $18.73), Rune Factory 4 Special (80% off, $8.99), West of Loathing (64% off, $5.76), Cattails (88% off, $2.63), Owlboy (75% off, $7.48), Moving Out (80% off, $7.50), Project Warlock (75% off, $5.62)

Other highlights: Hades (60% off, $15.00), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (50% off, $22.47), Hotshot Racing (85%, $4.50) , Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (35% off, $24.37)

.cat (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/12) – 88% off
12 orbits (Roman Uhlig) – $1.50 (Usually $2.49, ends 17/11) – 40% off
A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 25/11) – 85% off
A Long Way Down (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
ABC Match with Me (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
ABC Search With Me (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 70% off
AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 80% off
Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 80% off
Aeolis Tournament (Forever Entertainment) – $2.65 (Usually $18.95, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Aery – A Journey Beyond Time (Forever Entertainment) – $2.37 (Usually $16.99, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Aery – Peace of Mind 2 (EpiXR Games) – $3.98 (Usually $19.93, ends 12/11) – 80% off
Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Airborne Kingdom (indie.io) – $18.25 (Usually $36.50, ends 08/11) – 50% off
Alphadia Genesis 2 (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Alveole (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Amabilly (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Among Pipes (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Anima: Gate of Memories (Anima Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (Anima Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 90% off
AnimaLudo (Prison Games) – $3.72 (Usually $14.90, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Anime Studio Story (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 67% off
Anuchard (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
Archlion Saga (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Armed to the Gears (Forever Entertainment) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Asdivine Cross (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 08/12) – 88% off
Autonauts (Curve Digital) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
Autumn’s Journey (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.96 (Usually $14.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Barbero (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 65% off
Battle Axe (Numskull Games) – $10.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Battle Axe & Final Vendetta Bundle (Numskull Games) – $27.00 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/11) – 60% off
Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Big Pharma (Klabater) – $5.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/11) – 87% off
Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Birthday of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Blazing Chrome (The Arcade Crew) – $8.66 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/11) – 66% off
Block & Shot (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.34 (Usually $28.99, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Bouncy Bullets 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $2.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 70% off
Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Cake Invaders (eastasiasoft) – $2.96 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/11) – 67% off
Candivity (QubicGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Car Driving School Simulator (BoomHits) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Car Racing Trials (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Cargo Crew Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Castle on the Coast (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 87% off
Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $2.63 (Usually $21.99, ends 20/11) – 88% off
Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Checkers for Kids (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
City Driving Simulator 2 (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
City Traffic Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog Games) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
Clouzy! (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
Cluedo: Classic Edition (Marmalade Game Studio) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Collapsed (OverGamez) – $3.30 (Usually $22.00, ends 23/11) – 85% off
Colorfall (Prison Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.49, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Colorful Boi (Webnetic) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
Construction Ramp Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Construction Site Driver 2 (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/12) – 92% off
Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/11) – 85% off
Coromon (indie.io) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 50% off
Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 60% off
Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 21/11) – 60% off
Crazy Trucks (Prison Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim (Klabater) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Crystal Ortha (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Cube Blast: Match (isTom Games) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
Cubicity (OverGamez) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/11) – 60% off
DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $6.99 (Usually $34.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
Danger Scavenger (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Dark Deity (indie.io) – $9.13 (Usually $36.50, ends 08/11) – 75% off
Dark Devotion (The Arcade Crew) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/12) – 70% off
De: Yabatanien (MoonGlass) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/11) – 30% off
Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Dino Galaxy Tennis (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 80% off
Discolored (Godbey Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 80% off
Doodle Devil: 3volution (JoyBits) – $6.61 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
Doodle Games Bundle (JoyBits) – $16.53 (Usually $33.75, ends 11/11) – 51% off
Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $11.02 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
Doodle Mafia: Crime City (JoyBits) – $7.35 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 51% off
Dream House Days DX (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 50% off
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (Game Mill) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
Dreamscaper (indie.io) – $9.13 (Usually $36.50, ends 08/11) – 75% off
Driving World: Italian Job (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Driving World: Nordic Challenge (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Dungeons & Aliens (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
Dungeons & Bombs (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Effie (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 90% off
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale (HandyGames) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/11) – 75% off
Ellada Games RPG Bundle (Ellada Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/11) – 50% off
Embr (Curve Digital) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 80% off
Escape Room Super Bundle (M9 GAMES) – $27.29 (Usually $38.99, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Estiman (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Everdark Tower (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Evil Tonight (DYA GAMES) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/12) – 25% off
Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 87% off
Extreme Car Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Fall Gummies (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Fantasy Checkers (Prison Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Fantasy Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Fashion Police Squad (No More Robots) – $15.92 (Usually $28.95, ends 19/11) – 45% off
Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition (astragon) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/12) – 85% off
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Flying Hero X (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Flying Soldiers (Wild Sphere) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 87% off
Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 08/12) – 50% off
For The King (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/11) – 80% off
Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $2.51 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/11) – 70% off
Freedom Planet 1+2 Bundle (Marvelous Europe) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/11) – 40% off
From Shadows (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/11) – 75% off
GEMINI ARMS (MoonGlass) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 30% off
Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $5.14 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
Games Advent Calendar 2024 Bundle (Mindscape) – $19.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/11) – 33% off
Gangsta Paradise (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Gearshifters (Numskull Games) – $10.00 (Usually $40.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/12) – 92% off
Get Ogre It (Croix Apps) – $2.34 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/11) – 87% off
Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Ghost Sync (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Ghostanoid (JoyBits) – $5.14 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/11) – 51% off
Glaive: Brick Breaker (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
Godstrike (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Goetia 2 (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 80% off
Golazo! (Klabater) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 80% off
Goosebumps The Game (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 80% off
Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Graze Counter GM (Sanuk) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/11) – 50% off
Greed 2: Forbidden Experiments (Joindots) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/11) – 20% off
Greed Series (Joindots) – $46.32 (Usually $57.90, ends 21/11) – 20% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $3.71 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/12) – 73% off
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Gyro Boss DX (Chequered Ink) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Habroxia (Lillymo Games) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Habroxia 2 (Lillymo Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/11) – 80% off
Heart&Slash (aheartfulofgames) – $2.94 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/11) – 86% off
Hello Goodboy (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 90% off
Hentai Girls Panic (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Hentai Girls Puzzle (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 70% off
Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $6.74 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 85% off
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 35% off
Hidden Paws Bundle (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Hidden Paws Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O) – $5.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/12) – 81% off
Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Hotshot Racing (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 80% off
Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 70% off
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $6.45 (Usually $25.80, ends 19/11) – 75% off
I, AI (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 50% off
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/11) – 90% off
Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Immortus Temporus (eastasiasoft) – $2.62 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 65% off
In Rays Of The Light (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Infernax (The Arcade Crew) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 33% off
Jetboard Joust (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 80% off
Just Die Already (Curve Digital) – $4.19 (Usually $20.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $3.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 20/11) – 70% off
KUNAI (The Arcade Crew) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/11) – 70% off
Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 20/11) – 80% off
Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 80% off
Kingdom of Aurelia – Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger (Joindots) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/11) – 25% off
Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 65% off
Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 19/11) – 60% off
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/12) – 85% off
Loot Hero DX (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (Keinart) – $2.94 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/11) – 86% off
Machinarium (Amanita Design) – $10.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
Machinarium & Creaks (Amanita Design) – $17.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
Mail Time (indie.io) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 80% off
Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 80% off
Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville (Klabater) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 65% off
Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $6.59 (Usually $10.99, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
Merge Your Room (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Mermaid Story (Prison Games) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Metal Slug Tactics (DotEmu) – $32.85 (Usually $36.50, ends 12/11) – 10% off
Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Mini Gardens (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
Missile Dancer 2 (TERARIN GAMES) – $17.76 (Usually $22.20, ends 26/11) – 20% off
Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Modern Combat Blackout (Gameloft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Monster Outbreak (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $21.95, ends 08/11) – 86% off
Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/12) – 60% off
Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/11) – 93% off
Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $3.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 25/11) – 80% off
MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Multi Race: Match The Car (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Multilevel Parking Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/12) – 67% off
My Brother Rabbit (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 02/12) – 80% off
NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Namariel Legends – Iron Lord (Joindots) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 21/11) – 25% off
Naught (Wild Sphere) – $3.90 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 87% off
Neurodeck (Forever Entertainment) – $2.46 (Usually $17.59, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Nice Slice (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Niffelheim (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 80% off
No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
Not Tonight & Not Tonight 2 (No More Robots) – $16.11 (Usually $53.70, ends 19/11) – 70% off
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.14 (Usually $34.99, ends 19/11) – 91% off
Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $3.25 (Usually $32.55, ends 19/11) – 90% off
Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
Offroad Night Racing (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
One Last Memory (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Pang Adventures (DotEmu) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed (EpiXR Games) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 08/12) – 82% off
Parkour Bullet Frenzy – FPS, Physics, Slowmotion (VRCFORGE STUDIOS) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
Pawn of the Dead (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
Penko Park (Ghostbutter) – $7.14 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/11) – 66% off
Perfect Traffic Simulator (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Photography Guide: Mastering the Art of Capturing Moments (Cooking & Publishing) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 05/12) – 50% off
Pilgrims (Amanita Design) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
Pippu – Bauble Quest (Chequered Ink) – $2.62 (Usually $5.25, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Pirates on Target (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate Edition (Batovi Games) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 10/11) – 50% off
Pocket Academy (Kairosoft) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 50% off
Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 65% off
Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (Numskull Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Project AETHER: First Contact (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 75% off
Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital (Numskull Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital and Fun! Fun! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $16.87 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital and Pups & Purrs Pet Shop Bundle (Numskull Games) – $16.87 (Usually $67.50, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Puzzle World Bundle (17Studio) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 13/11) – 70% off
Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
RICO: London (Numskull Games) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Raging Blasters (MoonGlass) – $14.59 (Usually $20.85, ends 24/11) – 30% off
Railways – Train Simulator (Nerd Monkeys) – $4.04 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/11) – 55% off
Rainbow Runner (Prison Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Ramp Bike Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Ravva and the Cyclops Curse (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
Red’s Kingdom (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 75% off
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Residual (Orange Pixel) – $19.20 (Usually $32.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Revolver and Co (Chequered Ink) – $4.89 (Usually $9.79, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Rift Racoon (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 80% off
Rise Eterna (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Roarr! Jurassic Edition (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
Robothorium (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Royal Roads (8Floor Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/11) – 30% off
Royal Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Ruin Raiders (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
Run the Fan (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.70, ends 17/11) – 74% off
Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
SGC – Short Games Collection #1 (Nerd Monkeys) – $7.64 (Usually $16.99, ends 18/11) – 55% off
SKYHILL (Klabater) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 70% off
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 80% off
STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 20/11) – 70% off
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Save Koch (OverGamez) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/11) – 85% off
Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 50% off
Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric) – $20.40 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 32% off
Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/12) – 65% off
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games) – $12.60 (Usually $25.20, ends 21/11) – 50% off
Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
Smashroom (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
Space Crew: Legendary Edition (Curve Digital) – $7.19 (Usually $35.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 80% off
Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Sports Car Driver (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
SpyHack (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 85% off
Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 14/11) – 40% off
Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Starward Rogue (Klabater) – $7.87 (Usually $22.49, ends 27/11) – 65% off
Steamroll: Rustless Edition (Catness Game) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Steel Defier (Ratalaika Games) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Sticks Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 17/11) – 67% off
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $5.62 (Usually $22.49, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Stitchy in Tooki Trouble (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Storm In A Teacup (Numskull Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Street Outlaws: The List (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Street Racing: Tokyo Rush (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 11/11) – 55% off
Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Super Dino (Prison Games) – $3.73 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/12) – 75% off
Super Hero Flying School (BoomBit Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
Super Perils of Baking (Lillymo Games) – $4.27 (Usually $14.25, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Sword of Elpisia (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
THAT’S A COW (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/12) – 67% off
TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 03/12) – 73% off
Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/12) – 80% off
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Terracotta (indie.io) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 90% off
The Amazing American Circus (Klabater) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 85% off
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $6.99, ends 04/12) – 72% off
The Diabolical Trilogy (COWCAT) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
The Legend of Ninja (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
The Ramen Sensei (Kairosoft) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 67% off
The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 70% off
The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $2.55 (Usually $12.75, ends 19/11) – 80% off
They Always Run Deluxe (Plug In Digital) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 22/11) – 40% off
Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/12) – 90% off
This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $2.24 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/11) – 89% off
Through the Years (BoomBit Games) – $6.39 (Usually $15.99, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 75% off
Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
Timothy vs the Aliens (Wild Sphere) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/11) – 87% off
Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment) – $3.21 (Usually $11.49, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 80% off
Tiny World Racing (Chequered Ink) – $2.24 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/11) – 50% off
To the Top, Mammoth! (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/11) – 88% off
Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Toy Rider (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Traffix: Traffic Simulator (Nerd Monkeys) – $4.04 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/11) – 55% off
Train Station Renovation (Forever Entertainment) – $2.85 (Usually $28.59, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Trash Quest (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 80% off
Trinity Trigger (Marvelous Europe) – $29.98 (Usually $74.95, ends 20/11) – 60% off
Truck Simulator 2 (BoomHits) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Truck Simulator 3 (BoomHits) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (Lillymo Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Under Leaves (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/12) – 85% off
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi & Mon-Yu (Numskull Games) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Venba (Visai Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (The Arcade Crew) – $16.21 (Usually $24.95, ends 11/11) – 35% off
Venture Towns (Kairosoft) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 03/12) – 67% off
Venus: Improbable Dream (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 21/11) – 65% off
Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 86% off
Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Wax Museum (Forever Entertainment) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 65% off
We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 80% off
West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $5.76 (Usually $16.00, ends 25/11) – 64% off
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/11) – 85% off
Wind of Shuriken (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 21/11) – 70% off
Windjammers (DotEmu) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 66% off
Winds of Change (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Winter Sports Games (Joindots) – $29.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/11) – 25% off
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (DotEmu) – $7.80 (Usually $26.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
Word Guess (Webnetic) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/12) – 30% off
Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $3.87 (Usually $25.80, ends 19/11) – 85% off
Ys Origin (DotEmu) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/11) – 70% off
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (Game Mill) – $6.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 20/11) – 90% off
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $2.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/12) – 72% off
Zoo Dentist (Prison Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/12) – 75% off
orbit.industries (Klabater) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/11) – 75% off

About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

