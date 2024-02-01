Vookcast #262 – Golden Predictions

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they revisit their predictions for 2023 and make all-new predictions for 2024. Will any of them be right? If last year is anything to go by, probably not.

They also discuss the recent controversy around Palworld, Golden Sun finally coming to Nintendo Switch, a couple of unlikely Switch ports, and smash out a game of Nintendo 20 Questions.



Relevant stories:

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter

Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter

Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter

Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon



