135
0

Vookcast #262 – Golden Predictions

by Oliver BrandtFebruary 1, 2024
Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they revisit their predictions for 2023 and make all-new predictions for 2024. Will any of them be right? If last year is anything to go by, probably not.

They also discuss the recent controversy around Palworld, Golden Sun finally coming to Nintendo Switch, a couple of unlikely Switch ports, and smash out a game of Nintendo 20 Questions.


Relevant stories:

Support the show

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter 
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

Find Vooks on social media

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Oliver Brandt
Deputy Editor, sometimes-reviewer, and Oxford comma advocate. If something's published on Vooks, there's a good chance I looked over it first. I spend way too much on games and use way too many em dashes.

You must log in to post a comment