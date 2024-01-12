The first two Golden Sun games dawn on Nintendo Switch Online next week
Nintendo has confirmed, at last, that Camelot’s Golden Sun will be arriving on Nintendo Switch Online next week. But it will also be joined by its sequel Golden Sun: The Lost Age.
Golden Sun was released all the way back in 2001, and was developed by Camelot. It was announced alongside the initial batch of Game Boy Advance games coming to Switch Online back in February 2023. Golden Sun: The Lost Age was not previously announced – what a treat.
You will be able to transfer your save data between the two games using the password system, but also they have replicated the link cable transfer system as well.
There’s just one announced Game Boy Advance game, F-Zero Maximum Velocity to be released.
Evil is slowly covering the world. Forces of darkness are pursuing the lost art of Alchemy, and the fate of mankind hangs in the balance. You and your companions, armed with weapons, Psynergy magic, and a host of elemental creatures, must return peace to the world.
Golden Sun is an epic role-playing game with an engrossing story, set in a massive world. Gather the elemental Djinn – fire, water, wind and earth – and combine them in unique ways to produce awesome magical effects.