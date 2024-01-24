Nintendo to stream Zelda & Splatoon concerts from cancelled Nintendo Live event

Advertisement

Late last year, Nintendo cancelled the Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo due to “continued threats to Nintendo employees”. However, after much consideration, they announced today that the two concerts that were planned for the event will be broadcast online. The merchandise intended to be sold during the event will be sold on the Japanese My Nintendo Store.

We’ll be able to watch the stream for The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert on Friday, the 9th of February (local times below); the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concert is a day later on the 10th of February.

Both of them will be posted to YouTube on Nintendo’s channels.

The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert Live Steam Times

Tokyo, Japan – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 10:00 pm JST

Perth – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 9:00 pm AWST

Adelaide – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 11:30 pm ACDT

Darwin – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 10:30 pm ACST

Brisbane – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 11:00 pm AEST

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra – Saturday, 10 Feb 2024 at 12:00 midn AEDT

Splatoon 3 Deep Cut Concert Live Steam Times