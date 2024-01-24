Nintendo to stream Zelda & Splatoon concerts from cancelled Nintendo Live event
Late last year, Nintendo cancelled the Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo due to “continued threats to Nintendo employees”. However, after much consideration, they announced today that the two concerts that were planned for the event will be broadcast online. The merchandise intended to be sold during the event will be sold on the Japanese My Nintendo Store.
We’ll be able to watch the stream for The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert on Friday, the 9th of February (local times below); the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concert is a day later on the 10th of February.
Both of them will be posted to YouTube on Nintendo’s channels.
The Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert Live Steam Times
- Tokyo, Japan – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 10:00 pm JST
- Perth – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 9:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 11:30 pm ACDT
- Darwin – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane – Friday, 9 Feb 2024 at 11:00 pm AEST
- Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra – Saturday, 10 Feb 2024 at 12:00 midn AEDT
Splatoon 3 Deep Cut Concert Live Steam Times
- Tokyo, Japan Sat, 10 Feb 2024 at 10:00 pm JST
- Perth – Saturday, 10 Feb 2024 at 9:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Saturday, 10 Feb 2024 at 11:30 pm ACDT
- Darwin – Saturday, 10 Feb 2024 at 10:30 pm ACST
- Sydney -Sunday, 11 Feb 2024 at 12:00 midn AEDT
- Brisbane, Australia Saturday, 10 Feb 2024 at 11:00 pm AEST
