Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask is out now

The first part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s downloadable content has been release. Part one, The Teak Mask sees you take a trip to the land of Kitakami and joining an outdoor studies Pokémon between the academy and another school.

In this new area, there are new Pokémon to catch and whole new story to play through. You’ll need to download the latest version of either Pokémon Scarlet and Violet alongside the update. Make sure you purchase the right version of the DLC as well that corresponds with the version of the game you have.

Patch notes for version 2.0.1 reveal a bunch of quality of life changes, including fixing box speed and pinning the mini-map to north.